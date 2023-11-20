Can Auburn football beat Alabama football? Our beat writers break down the Iron Bowl

This week, the Iron Bowl returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time since the 2021 game that went to four overtimes and saw Auburn almost spoil Alabama football's chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Can the Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) end playoff hopes for the No. 8 Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 SEC)?

Auburn beat writer Richard Silva and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly break down the game ahead of Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS).

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Hey Richard, it’s time for the Iron Bowl again. How are you? Better than Auburn? That’s probably not a hard bar to clear after the way Auburn played vs. New Mexico State …

Richard Silva, The Montgomery Advertiser: Definitely better than Auburn, but so is just above everybody else in the state. Hope you’ve enjoyed covering Nick Saban and Alabama this season. This year seems a bit different than others from the outside looking in. Is that an accurate take?

Kelly: No doubt. Saban has talked repeatedly about the fun he’s had this season. Not that he hasn’t had fun before, but the challenge this year has been different. Alabama has not been trying to stay atop the mountain. Instead, the Crimson Tide has had the challenge of trying to climb the mountain. It’s a different type of challenge, and I think Saban has really enjoyed that. For much of the season, this wasn’t an Alabama team that you knew was going to come in and crush the opponent like a machine. If anything, you didn’t know what would happen, which makes it stressful for fans but enjoyable for those who want an entertaining product. But lately, Alabama seems to have found its groove and is full steam ahead into the next few weeks. Tell me, how would you describe where Auburn is mentally after the surprising loss to New Mexico State?

AUBURN: New Mexico State took a page out of Auburn football's book, except this time it worked

ALABAMA: An ode to kicker Will Reichard, an Alabama football legend

Silva: Honestly, I’m not sure the momentum could’ve been slowed down any more than it’s been after that loss to the Aggies. New Mexico State didn’t just come into Jordan-Hare Stadium and win. It walked into the venue and dominated for 60 minutes. Losing to a Conference USA team by three touchdowns at home is both stunning and unacceptable for Auburn, especially after the Tigers came in riding a three-game winning streak. There was the potential for so much positive momentum for Auburn heading into the Iron Bowl, but that opportunity seems to have evaporated. All won’t be forgiven if the Tigers can somehow beat Alabama, but man, it’d do a lot to heal the wound. What does Auburn need to do to have a shot against the Crimson Tide?

What Auburn must do to have a chance vs. Alabama

Kelly: Well, playing the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium is a good start. That obviously has been a much better place for Auburn against the Crimson Tide than Bryant-Denny Stadium. As far as what transpires on the field, I would say finding ways to pressure quarterback Jalen Milroe and overwhelm the offensive line is one of the best ways to slow the offense. The protection has improved over the course of the season, no doubt, but Alabama still has a freshman at left tackle. But really, the offense is humming right now more than it ever has all season. As far as Alabama's defense, Auburn will want to make sure it doesn’t allow too much pressure. Alabama’s got some dudes in the front seven, particularly off the edge with Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner. The defense is pretty solid. The best thing Auburn can probably do against it is try to find ways to get mismatches such as a safety on a receiver. And ultimately, if Auburn has a strong first half, it can’t mail it in after halftime. Alabama is best after halftime. What are Auburn’s strengths and weaknesses in your mind?

Silva: Removing the New Mexico State debacle — nothing went right in that game — Auburn’s pass rush has started to come on as of late, specifically Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod. McLeod plays the “jack” position in defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ system, which is a fancy way of saying he’s a stand-up edge defender. He posted a team-high nine tackles, three sacks and forced a fumble in Auburn’s demolition of Arkansas on Nov. 11, and Pro Football Focus only listed him as having seven true pass-rush reps. It was truly a dominating performance, and his play will be crucial against Alabama and Milroe. Shifting to a weakness, Auburn’s biggest hole all season has been at outside receiver. The Tigers have a couple solid options on the inside like Jay Fair and Ja’Varrius Johnson — transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather is having one of the best seasons ever for an Auburn TE, too — but there’s been such a lack of production from any receivers who line up near the boundary. Auburn tried to address the issue through the transfer portal, but at this point in the season, it seems that position is what it is. Does Alabama have a dominant receiver to watch? I’ve heard a lot of Jermaine Burton’s improvement this season.

Nov 18, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) reacts after almost scoring, going out of bounds on the one yard line against the Chattanooga Mocs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe vs. Payton Thorne

Kelly: It hasn’t been a week-in, week-out domination on Burton’s part, but he’s definitely improved and been a threat to defenses. He’s been Milroe’s best deep option, and Milroe throws a lethal deep ball. Isaiah Bond has also been a good option deep, and some other receivers have been solid, too. Alabama doesn’t have a guy making a dominant impact like say a Jameson Williams did two seasons ago, but receiver play has no doubt improved from 2022. Alabama likes to spread the ball around, but Milroe and Burton do have a connection. If you have to list a No. 1 receiver, it’s Burton, but it’s not like you cover him and you take away Alabama’s passing game. I wanted to ask you about quarterback play; how would you assess it and what can Alabama expect?

Silva: The Payton Thorne experience has been interesting for Auburn fans. He started conference play with some real duds, but actually played really well over the last month or so. He wasn’t some world-beater against New Mexico State, but the result was far from his fault. One thing I will say is that he can move better than you’d expect; he had a 67-yard keeper against Georgia. But let’s get down to it: How do you see this playing out?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) scrambles up the middle as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico State Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. New Mexico State Aggies leads Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime.

Kelly: It’s the Iron Bowl in Auburn, so you know it’s probably going to be a decent matchup despite how bad Auburn looked against New Mexico State and the fact Alabama is playing its best right now. Despite the struggles Alabama has often had on the Plains, I think the Crimson TIde still manages to pull out a win. Let’s say 24-17. What about you?

Silva: Alabama is 4-4 in Jordan-Hare Stadium since Saban arrived in 2007, so I don’t want to discount the importance of where the game is being played. But I just don’t see it happening for the Tigers this year, and I think the Crimson Tide wins by more than a single score. I’ll take Alabama, 31-20.

Kelly: Me thinking it’s going to be a one-score game must mean the four-overtime game from 2021 is still on the forefront of my mind.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: The Iron Bowl: Is Auburn football good enough to beat Alabama football?