Auburn football assistant contracts released: Here's how much of a raise Cadillac Williams got

AUBURN — Auburn football has released the contracts for each of its assistants under coach Hugh Freeze.

The contracts for coordinators Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts have been released as well. Freeze's contract was released earlier this year, as the 54-year-old coach is due to make $6.5 million each year. His compensation will get raised by $250,000 every Feb. 1 that he's employed as Auburn's coach.

Freeze's contract also has a 75% buyout.

Every assistant coach and coordinator has a 100% buyout, but with the exception of Montgomery, all of them have the duty to mitigate, which means they must reasonably look for another job if their contract is terminated prematurely without cause. What Auburn owes them will be the rest of the compensation on their contract minus whatever their compensation is at their new job.

DETAILS ON FREEZE: Hugh Freeze contract released: How much will Auburn football coach make?

SILVA: Auburn football's passing game is closer than you think. Just rewatch the UGA game

Also of note is the potential for bonuses. Each of the assistants and coordinators will receive a bonus of $15,000 if the Tigers make it to the SEC Championship game and will get an additional $15,000 if they win it. There are also incentives to make it to the College Football Playoff. If Auburn makes it to the semifinals, coaches will receive a bonus equal to 16% of their total annual salary.

If the Tigers make it to the national championship, that bonus increases to 20%. And if Auburn wins a national title, the coaches will enjoy a bonus that is equal to 25% of their compensation. When the playoff expands to 12 teams next season, coaches will get a 12% bonus for making it to "College Football Playoff Committee Assigned Bowl Games."

Additionally, if Auburn makes it to any of the following bowl games, the coaches will receive these respective bonues:

Birmingham Bowl (4%)

Liberty Bowl (4%)

Independence Bowl (4%)

Music City Bowl (6%)

Texas Bowl (6%)

Belk Bowl (6%)

Tax Slayer Bowl (8%)

Outback Bowl (8%)

Capital One Bowl (8%)

Citrus Bowl (8%)

Here's how much every Auburn assistant and coordinator is set to make, per documents obtained by the USA TODAY Network.

Ron Roberts (Defensive coordinator)

Term: Dec. 12, 2022-Jan. 31, 2026

Total annual compensation: $1,400,000

Note: Roberts' annual compensation will increase $100,000 every Feb. 1 (beginning in 2024) that he remains employed as Auburn's defensive coordinator.

Philip Montgomery (Offensive coordinator)

Term: Dec. 12, 2022-Jan. 31, 2026

Total annual compensation: $1,000,000

Note: Montgomery's annual compensation will increase $150,000 every Feb. 1 (beginning in 2024) that he remains employed as Auburn's offensive coordinator.

Cadillac Williams (RBs coach/associate head coach)

Term: Nov. 29, 2022-Jan. 31, 2026

Total annual compensation: $900,000

Note: Williams received the associate head coach tag this offseason. In his previous role as just the running backs coach, he was making $400,000 annually.

Zac Etheridge (Safeties coach)

Term: Feb. 1, 2023-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $650,000

Wesley McGriff (CBs coach)

Term: Dec. 5, 2022-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $600,000

Jeremy Garrett (DL coach)

Term: Dec. 1, 2022-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $510,000

Josh Aldridge (LBs coach)

Term: Dec. 19, 2022-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $500,000

Jake Thornton (OL coach)

Term: Dec. 5, 2022-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $500,000

Note: Thornton's annual compensation will increase $100,000 every Feb. 1 (beginning in 2024) that he remains employed as Auburn's offensive line coach.

Ben Aigamaua (TEs coach)

Term: Dec. 1, 2022-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $425,000

Marcus Davis (WRs coach)

Term: Dec. 27, 2022-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $425,000

Dominic Studzinski (Strength coach)

Term: Dec. 6, 2022-Jan. 31, 2025

Total annual compensation: $475,000

Note: Studzinski has a 70% buyout and the aforementioned bonus structure doesn't apply to him.

USA TODAY Sports Project Reporter Steve Berkowitz contributed to this report.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football assistant contracts: Cadillac Williams, coordinators