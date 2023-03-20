Auburn football assigns jersey numbers to early enrollees

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze turned in one of the biggest recruiting turnarounds in just three short weeks.

Since taking over the role of Auburn football’s head coach on Nov. 28, 2022, Freeze signed 12 prospects which ultimately boosted the class from the low 60s to No. 18 by December 21.

Several of those famous “flips”, including Keldric Faulk and Connor Lew, have arrived on campus and are currently going through spring practice. Auburn also has several players that will join the team in the summer including Jeremiah Cobb, Sylvester Smith, and Colton Hood.

Ahead of A-Day on Saturday, April 8, here’s a look at which freshmen are on campus, and what number they will be wearing this upcoming season.

Kayin Lee

Jersey number: 3

Position: CB

247Sports ranking: 4-star

Hometown: Ellenwood, Georgia

Keldric Faulk

Jersey number: 15

Position: DL

247Sports ranking: 4-star

Hometown: Highland Home, Alabama

Brenton Williams

Jersey number: 22

Position: EDGE

247Sports ranking: 3-star

Hometown: Opelika, Alabama

Wilky Denaud

Jersey number: 52

Position: DL

247Sports ranking: 4-star

Hometown: Fort Pierce, Florida

Bradyn Joiner

Jersey number: 55

Position: OL

247Sports ranking: 3-star

Hometown: Auburn, Alabama

Stephen Johnson

Jersey number: 56

Position: DL

247Sports ranking: 3-star

Hometown: Fayetteville, Georgia

Izavion Miller

Jersey number: 72

Position: OL

247Sports ranking: 3-star

Hometown: Summit, Mississippi

Connor Lew

Jersey number: 75

Position: OL

247Sports ranking: 4-star

Hometown: Acworth, Georgia

Clay Wedin

Jersey number: 76

Position: OL

247Sports ranking: 3-star

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire