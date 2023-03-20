Auburn football assigns jersey numbers to early enrollees
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze turned in one of the biggest recruiting turnarounds in just three short weeks.
Since taking over the role of Auburn football’s head coach on Nov. 28, 2022, Freeze signed 12 prospects which ultimately boosted the class from the low 60s to No. 18 by December 21.
Several of those famous “flips”, including Keldric Faulk and Connor Lew, have arrived on campus and are currently going through spring practice. Auburn also has several players that will join the team in the summer including Jeremiah Cobb, Sylvester Smith, and Colton Hood.
Ahead of A-Day on Saturday, April 8, here’s a look at which freshmen are on campus, and what number they will be wearing this upcoming season.
Kayin Lee
Jersey number: 3
Position: CB
247Sports ranking: 4-star
Hometown: Ellenwood, Georgia
Keldric Faulk
Jersey number: 15
Position: DL
247Sports ranking: 4-star
Hometown: Highland Home, Alabama
Brenton Williams
Jersey number: 22
Position: EDGE
247Sports ranking: 3-star
Hometown: Opelika, Alabama
Wilky Denaud
Jersey number: 52
Position: DL
247Sports ranking: 4-star
Hometown: Fort Pierce, Florida
Bradyn Joiner
Jersey number: 55
Position: OL
247Sports ranking: 3-star
Hometown: Auburn, Alabama
Stephen Johnson
Jersey number: 56
Position: DL
247Sports ranking: 3-star
Hometown: Fayetteville, Georgia
Izavion Miller
Jersey number: 72
Position: OL
247Sports ranking: 3-star
Hometown: Summit, Mississippi
Connor Lew
Jersey number: 75
Position: OL
247Sports ranking: 4-star
Hometown: Acworth, Georgia
Clay Wedin
Jersey number: 76
Position: OL
247Sports ranking: 3-star
Hometown: Tampa, Florida