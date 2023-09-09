Auburn football announces uniform combination for California game

The Auburn Tigers are on the West Coast and are ready to sport one of their newest uniform looks.

When the Tigers (1-0) take the field late Saturday night to face the California Golden Bears (1-0), they will wear their traditional white helmets with white facemasks. The program’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared the news early Saturday.

Auburn debuted the white facemask look during the 2021 season. Penn State declared their game with Auburn as a “white out”, so Auburn responded by wearing white masks with their traditional white helmets.

Since then, Auburn has worn white facemasks two more times according to Auburn Uniform Database. Auburn wore them for last season’s Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry game at Georgia, which resulted in a 42-10 loss. The Tigers wore white masks the following week at Ole Miss in a 48-34 loss in Oxford.

All time, Auburn is 0-3 when sporting white facemasks. Can they change their luck on Saturday in California?

Auburn faces California on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire