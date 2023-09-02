Auburn football announces record sellout attendance in first game of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn football set a new record in attendance at Saturday's game against UMass with an announced 88,043 attendees. The new high in attendance coincided with the debut of first-year head coach Hugh Freeze on the Tigers' sideline.

Prior to 2023, the capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium was at 87,451, but the additional 592 spots came from added seating from this past offseason. The Tigers' stadium is seventh-largest in the SEC.

However, the Tigers' stadium will not be the league's seventh-largest for much longer once Texas joins the SEC next season, bumping Jordan-Hare to eighth-largest in the conference.

Auburn's stadium ranks as the 12th-largest in the country amongst FBS schools, trailing Florida (88,548) and UCLA (91,136) narrowly.

Auburn was leading UMass 52-3 in the fourth quarter after taking command in the second quarter and pouring on more offense in the second half. Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss and most recently was at Liberty.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Auburn football sets attendance record in Hugh Freeze first game