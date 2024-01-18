Auburn football announces date for Hugh Freeze's second A-Day spring game

AUBURN — Auburn football will return to Jordan-Hare Stadium in just under three months.

The athletics department announced Thursday that the Tigers will play their second A-Day spring game of the coach Hugh Freeze era April 6. It'll be the first opportunity for fans to see early enrollees such as five-star receiver Cam Coleman and four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

Auburn finished with a 6-7 record under Freeze in Year 1, losing its final three games of the season to New Mexico State, Alabama and Maryland. The Tigers have finished with a record under .500 for three consecutive campaigns, which is the first time that's happened since it went a combined 11-20-2 from 1975-77.

Freeze did, however, land the No. 7 recruiting haul in the Class of 2024. It may not be done, either, as the Tigers are still in the race for five-star receiver Ryan Williams out of Saraland High School. Williams will be committing and signing with his future school in February.

NEW HIRE: Just how good of a recruiter is Auburn football's Charles Kelly? A breakdown of his resume

HOOPS: How has Auburn basketball been so good? A peek at the numbers behind a hot start

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football announces date for A-Day spring game