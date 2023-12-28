Auburn football adds transfer Cal QB Sam Jackson V as a receiver

NASHVILLE — Auburn football has added a transfer quarterback, but he won't be under center next season.

The Tigers announced the signing of former Cal QB Sam Jackson V on Wednesday. Jackson, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, will join the Tigers as a receiver. He played in a loss to Auburn on Sept. 9, completing 14 of his 27 passes for 129 yards and two interceptions.

Jackson began his collegiate career at TCU before he entered the portal in January. He spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs and one with the Golden Bears.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Jackson is a former teammate of current Auburn QB Payton Thorne. The duo played together for one season at Naperville Central High School, as Jackson was a receiver for Thorne. He caught 50 passes for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping the Redhawks go 7-4 and reach the second round of the Illinois State 8A playoffs.

"Their personalities are different," former Naperville Central coach Mike Stine told the Montgomery Advertiser in September. "Payton is more business-like, where Sam is a little more bubbly and outgoing. The two of them worked well together. They were like brothers. It was like big brother, little brother."

