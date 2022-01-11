Auburn football adds preferred walk-on

The Auburn Tigers have picked up a talented preferred walk-on.

Mac McClinton is a safety from Montgomery, Alabama. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound prospect played at Trinity Presbyterian School.

He announced the news via Twitter that he was committed and was excited for his new chapter at Auburn. He also tagged Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, Trinity Presbyterian head coach Granger Shook, and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.

