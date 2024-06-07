Auburn football adds four-star LB to official visitor list

Auburn football’s important recruiting weekend just became more interesting.

This weekend’s list of visitors includes Alabama commits Derick Smith and Antonio Coleman, as well as priority wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. Hugh Freeze was surprised Thursday as four-star linebacker Christian Jones changed gears by scheduling his official visit to Auburn instead of his previous plans of visiting USC.

This weekend’s visit to Auburn will be the first for Jones, as he has not been a major blip on Auburn’s radar to this point. However, his relationship with newly hired defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has carried over from his time at Texas A&M. He looks forward to growing the bond this weekend on the Plains.

“Continuing to build a relationship with Coach Durkin because he recruited me when he was at A&M,” Jones said in a recent interview with On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “And I liked the way he coaches and his defensive structure.”

Nebraska is the team to beat currently for Jones according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Cornhuskers have two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports in favor of landing the Omaha product as well.

Jones is the top recruit from Nebraska according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. The four-star linebacker ranks as high as No. 7 at his position in the 2025 class, and is the nation’s No. 58 overall recruit according to Rivals.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire