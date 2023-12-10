Auburn football adds first transfer in former Georgia State receiver Robert Lewis

AUBURN — Auburn football has made an addition through the transfer portal.

The Tigers added a commitment from former Georgia State receiver Robert Lewis on Sunday. Lewis, who hauled in 70 passes for 877 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, spent four seasons with the Panthers. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Newton High School in Covington, Georgia, in the Class of 2020 and was tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 202 receiver in the nation.

The personnel at receiver will look vastly different for Auburn in 2024 than it did in 2023. Shane Hooks and Nick Mardner are out of eligibility, and Jyaire Shorter has entered the portal. The Tigers currently hold commitments from four receivers in the Class of 2024: Five-star Cam Coleman, five-star Perry Thompson, four-star Malcolm Simmons and four-star Bryce Cain.

Lewis played 759 offensive snaps at Georgia State in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. Most of those came split out wide (611), but he also got some work in the slot (141) and in the backfield (6). Lewis finished the season with an overall offensive grade from PFF of 75.3, which ranked No. 110 amongst FBS receivers.

QUARTERBACK: Why Auburn football should — and maybe shouldn't — add a notable QB from transfer portal

AUBURN BASKETBALL: Easily rattled? The Tigers proved that wrong in beatdown of Indiana

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Receiver Robert Lewis is Auburn football's first transfer addition