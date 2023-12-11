Auburn football adds commitment from juco offensive lineman Seth Wilfred

AUBURN — From Cam Newton and Nick Fariley to Keionte Scott and Champ Anthony, Auburn football has had success both historically and in recent memory by dipping into junior college.

The Tigers added another juco prospect Monday, as offensive tackle Seth Wilfred committed to coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn staff. Wilfred, who spent one season at Snow College in Utah, is listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds.

Scott, who announced Monday that he'd be returning to the Plains for another season, also attended Snow College before he joined the Tigers in December 2021.

Wilfred is the second juco pickup for Auburn this cycle, as the Tigers had previously secured a pledge from Laquan Robinson out of Holmes Community College in Mississippi. Robinson is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the nation's No. 1 juco safety. Wilfred does not yet have a ranking.

AUBURN FOOTBALL: Establishing Hugh Freeze's offseason to-do list, and how he's already started

AUBURN BASKETBALL: Easily rattled? The Tigers prove that wrong in beatdown of Indiana

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football lands juco offensive lineman Seth Wilfred