Auburn football adds commitment in Class of 2025 from 4-star tight end Ryan Ghea

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Make that six commitments in the Class of 2025 for Auburn football and coach Hugh Freeze.

The Tigers added a pledge Sunday from four-star tight end Ryan Ghea, who is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 308 junior recruit in the nation. Ghea, listed at 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, attends Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. He was on the Plains for a visit Tuesday.

Ghea joins a Class of 2025 for the Tigers that includes four-star safety Kendarius Reddick, four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, four-star defensive linemen Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland. Reddick and Faulk are top-120 recruits in the 2025 cycle.

The commitment of Ghea comes one day after Auburn trounced Arkansas on the the field and picked up another win off of it by flipping 2024 four-star edge defender Jamonta Waller away from Florida shortly after the win over the Razorbacks. Waller is rated as the No. 75 recruit in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

