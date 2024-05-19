Auburn football adds to Class of 2025 with commitment from 3-star CB Dante Core

AUBURN — Auburn football added a commitment from three-star cornerback Dante Core.

Core, listed by 247Sports at 5-foot-11.5, 165 pounds, announced his pledge to the Tigers via social media Saturday. He's the 11th commitment in Auburn's Class of 2025, joining defensive linemen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford, edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, linebacker Tyler Lockhart and cornerback Devin Williams on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensive players committed to the Tigers in 2025 include offensive linemen Tai Buster, Tavaris Dice, Spencer Dowland and Carde Smith and tight end Ryan Ghea.

Core attends Fort Walton Beach High School in Florida. He's tabbed as the No. 45 and No. 64 cornerback in the class by 247Sports and Rivals, respectively. He's currently unranked On3Sports and ESPN.

