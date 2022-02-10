Auburn football has 42 players named to 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Auburn TigersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
More often than not we like to recognize athletes at Auburn for the work on the football field, in cross country, on the soccer fields, and on the volleyball courts. However, this time we would like to recognize those who are also putting in the work in the classroom.
The SEC announced the Academic Honor Roll for the 2021 fall semester. A total of 42 football players were among the athletes named. A total of 82 Auburn athletes were named, you can find the entire list below:
Carson Bedics – M Cross Country – AIBO
Ryan Kinnane – M Cross Country – KESB
Dustyn Lewis – M Cross Country – FINC
Evan Rogers – M Cross Country – AVPF
Jackson Thomas – M Cross Country – TIBO
Hannah Dyal – W Cross Country – MBMS
Lindsey Granier – W Cross Country – FINM
Joyce Kimeli – W Cross Country – KESB
GiGi Maddox – W Cross Country – BUSA
Louisa McPherson – W Cross Country – CHEN
Sara Pacer – W Cross Country – ARCH
Hannah Tarwater – W Cross Country – PSYC
Presley Weems – W Cross Country – CEEB
Malcolm Askew – Football – PCSI
John Bellew – Football – ELEC
Tank Bigsby – Football – BUSA
Jackson Billings – Football – ADEG
Nick Brahms – Football – AERO
Elijah Canion – Football – FINC
Anders Carlson – Football – ECNL
Oscar Chapman – Football – MKTG
Sammy Cohen – Football – FINC
Luke Deal – Football – POLI
Brandon Frazier – Football – PREB
Tyler Fromm – Football – PREB
Devin Guice – Football – CIVL
Reed Hughes – Football – ISMN
Alec Jackson – Football – ADEG
Tate Johnson – Football – BSCI
Keiondre Jones – Football – AVPF
Barton Lester – Football – KPAG
Jake Levant – Football – UNLA
Trey Lindsey – Football – KFCB
Russ Logan – Football – FINC
Grant Loy – Football – ISMN
Aidan Marshall – Football – KESB
Trent Mason – Football – ACCT
Jackson McFadden – Football – FINC
Evan McGuire – Football – KESB
Marshall Meyers – Football – FINC
Smoke Monday – Football – UNIN
Tommy Nesmith – Football – UNIN
Caylin Newton – Football – MKTG
Bo Nix – Football – COMM
Sawyer Pate – Football – PREB
Ben Patton – Football – KPAB
Jacob Quattlebaum – Football – BUSA
Malcolm Russell – Football – PREB
David Shannon – Football – BUSA
John Samuel Shenker – Football – UNLA
Wesley Steiner – Football – KPAB
Zykeivous Walker – Football – FINC
Brooks Walton – Football – ACCT
Chandler Wooten – Football – CMPL
Jeremiah Wright – Football – COMM
Kilian Zierer – Football – PJRL
Marissa Arias – W Soccer – KESB
Jolie Baltzegar – W Soccer – ADEG
Kylie Bechard – W Soccer – RBMS
Brooke Berdan – W Soccer – PSYC
Maddy Bondon – W Soccer – VIBO
Sammy Brown – W Soccer – KFCB
Olivia Candelino – W Soccer – CMHC
M.E. Craven – W Soccer – AUSM
Olivia Dedels – W Soccer – VIBO
Makenna Garcia – W Soccer – KESB
Anna Haddock – W Soccer – PSYC
Alyssa Malonson – W Soccer – MECH
Mallory Mooney – W Soccer – MNGT
Madeline Moore – W Soccer – BSEN
Riley Petcosky – W Soccer – PRCM
Maddie Prohaska – W Soccer – PCEC
Sydney Richards – W Soccer – MNGT
Rocio Sanders – W Soccer – CEEB
Maddie Simpson – W Soccer – PSYC
Maggie Van Thullenar – W Soccer – CMHC
Hannah Waesch – W Soccer – MNGT
Hailey Whitaker – W Soccer – ABMS
Jackie Barrett – Volleyball – SCMN
Val Green – Volleyball – GSHS
Molly Pember – Volleyball – PSYC
Bella Rosenthall – Volleyball – CPHB
Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB