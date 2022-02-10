Auburn football has 42 players named to 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

More often than not we like to recognize athletes at Auburn for the work on the football field, in cross country, on the soccer fields, and on the volleyball courts. However, this time we would like to recognize those who are also putting in the work in the classroom.

The SEC announced the Academic Honor Roll for the 2021 fall semester. A total of 42 football players were among the athletes named. A total of 82 Auburn athletes were named, you can find the entire list below:

Carson Bedics – M Cross Country – AIBO

Ryan Kinnane – M Cross Country – KESB

Dustyn Lewis – M Cross Country – FINC

Evan Rogers – M Cross Country – AVPF

Jackson Thomas – M Cross Country – TIBO

Hannah Dyal – W Cross Country – MBMS

Lindsey Granier – W Cross Country – FINM

Joyce Kimeli – W Cross Country – KESB

GiGi Maddox – W Cross Country – BUSA

Louisa McPherson – W Cross Country – CHEN

Sara Pacer – W Cross Country – ARCH

Hannah Tarwater – W Cross Country – PSYC

Presley Weems – W Cross Country – CEEB

Malcolm Askew – Football – PCSI

John Bellew – Football – ELEC

Tank Bigsby – Football – BUSA

Jackson Billings – Football – ADEG

Nick Brahms – Football – AERO

Elijah Canion – Football – FINC

Anders Carlson – Football – ECNL

Oscar Chapman – Football – MKTG

Sammy Cohen – Football – FINC

Luke Deal – Football – POLI

Brandon Frazier – Football – PREB

Tyler Fromm – Football – PREB

Devin Guice – Football – CIVL

Reed Hughes – Football – ISMN

Alec Jackson – Football – ADEG

Tate Johnson – Football – BSCI

Keiondre Jones – Football – AVPF

Barton Lester – Football – KPAG

Jake Levant – Football – UNLA

Trey Lindsey – Football – KFCB

Russ Logan – Football – FINC

Grant Loy – Football – ISMN

Aidan Marshall – Football – KESB

Trent Mason – Football – ACCT

Jackson McFadden – Football – FINC

Evan McGuire – Football – KESB

Marshall Meyers – Football – FINC

Smoke Monday – Football – UNIN

Tommy Nesmith – Football – UNIN

Caylin Newton – Football – MKTG

Bo Nix – Football – COMM

Sawyer Pate – Football – PREB

Ben Patton – Football – KPAB

Jacob Quattlebaum – Football – BUSA

Malcolm Russell – Football – PREB

David Shannon – Football – BUSA

John Samuel Shenker – Football – UNLA

Wesley Steiner – Football – KPAB

Zykeivous Walker – Football – FINC

Brooks Walton – Football – ACCT

Chandler Wooten – Football – CMPL

Jeremiah Wright – Football – COMM

Kilian Zierer – Football – PJRL

Marissa Arias – W Soccer – KESB

Jolie Baltzegar – W Soccer – ADEG

Kylie Bechard – W Soccer – RBMS

Brooke Berdan – W Soccer – PSYC

Maddy Bondon – W Soccer – VIBO

Sammy Brown – W Soccer – KFCB

Olivia Candelino – W Soccer – CMHC

M.E. Craven – W Soccer – AUSM

Olivia Dedels – W Soccer – VIBO

Makenna Garcia – W Soccer – KESB

Anna Haddock – W Soccer – PSYC

Alyssa Malonson – W Soccer – MECH

Mallory Mooney – W Soccer – MNGT

Madeline Moore – W Soccer – BSEN

Riley Petcosky – W Soccer – PRCM

Maddie Prohaska – W Soccer – PCEC

Sydney Richards – W Soccer – MNGT

Rocio Sanders – W Soccer – CEEB

Maddie Simpson – W Soccer – PSYC

Maggie Van Thullenar – W Soccer – CMHC

Hannah Waesch – W Soccer – MNGT

Hailey Whitaker – W Soccer – ABMS

Jackie Barrett – Volleyball – SCMN

Val Green – Volleyball – GSHS

Molly Pember – Volleyball – PSYC

Bella Rosenthall – Volleyball – CPHB

