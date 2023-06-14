Auburn football’s 2024 SEC schedule is revealed

A new era in SEC football is officially here, as the 2024 SEC football schedule has been revealed.

Oklahoma and Texas will officially join the SEC in 2024, and both teams will be welcomed to the conference by facing a challenging slate. One of the many spoilers that broke Wednesday ahead of the schedule reveal was that each SEC team would play either the Sooners or Longhorns in 2024, which benefits both parties.

What were the other criteria for making the schedule? SEC Network shares that no school will travel to the same location which it traveled to in 2023, traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength were also considered.

Which teams make up Auburn’s 2024 conference slate? Here’s a look at Auburn football’s 2024 SEC schedule:

The annual Iron Bowl rivalry continues, as Auburn will play Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 13th time in history in 2024. Alabama leads the overall series, 49-37-1.

Auburn gets to hang on to SEC west foe Arkansas in 2024. These teams have played every season since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992. Auburn will welcome Arkansas to Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2024. Auburn leads the series, 19-12-1

Georgia

The suspicions are put to bed. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will continue in 2024 after the rumors of each school having only one permanent rival became a nonfactor. Auburn will travel to Athens for the 2024 season. Georgia leads the series, 63-56-8.

One of the teams that rarely shows up on Auburn’s schedule will make an appearance in 2024. Auburn has only played Kentucky just six times since 1995, and the Tigers will travel to Lexington in 2024 for the first time since 2015. Auburn leads the overall series with Kentucky, 27-6-1.

Since Missouri joined the conference in 2012, they have only played Auburn twice in the regular season. These teams gave us quite an entertaining contest in 2022 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Auburn will make its second-ever trip to Columbia, Missouri in 2024. Auburn leads the overall series, 3-1.

Welcome to Jordan-Hare Stadium, Oklahoma! The Sooners will travel to Auburn in 2024 for the first time ever. Auburn and Oklahoma has played just twice in history, both times in the Sugar Bowl (1972, 2017). Oklahoma leads the overall series, 2-0.

Texas A&M

Auburn will keep its annual fling with the Aggies for at least one more season. Since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, the road team has won eight of the 11 games played. That stat doesn’t bode well for Auburn, who will be hosting the Texas A&M in 2024.

Vanderbilt

It has been a while since Vanderbilt has paid a visit to Auburn. The Commodores have only played at Jordan-Hare Stadium three times since 2000, and haven’t visited since 2016. Auburn visits Nashville this season, and Vanderbilt will return the favor in 2024.

