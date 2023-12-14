Auburn football’s 2024 schedule officially unveiled

Six months ago, the SEC revealed a new schedule model for football and the opponents that every member would face during the 2024 season.

Now, SEC football fans can begin making travel plans for next fall. The SEC has officially announced the 2024 football schedules for all 16 member programs, including Auburn.

Days of divisional limitations are behind us, as the SEC has eliminated the traditional east/west divisional format that was installed in 1992 when Arkansas and South Carolina entered the league. The SEC has revealed a one-year plan to help them better research which model will be best for the conference going forward. The SEC will require each program to play eight conference games in 2024, but there is a possibility that it could increase to nine games in 2025 and beyond.

Auburn’s 2024 schedule will feature bitter rivals Alabama and Georgia, both on the road. In addition to games against the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, Auburn will face off against two members of the old SEC West, and three members of the old SEC East. A home game against Oklahoma will also be mixed in.

Here’s a look at Auburn football’s 2024 opponents, and when the Tigers will play each one.

Aug. 31 vs. Alabama A&M

Series history: Auburn leads 2-0

Last meeting: Auburn 55, Alabama A&M 0 (2016, in Auburn, Alabama)

Auburn has dominated both times the two teams have met, scoring 50 or more points both times. Look for the Tigers to have another strong performance to start the 2024 season in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Sept. 7 vs. California

Series history: Auburn leads, 1-0

Last game: Auburn 14, California 10 (2023 in Berkeley, California)

The Tigers host California in early September in what will be the final game of a two-game home-and-home series with the Golden Bears. Auburn is scheduled to begin a new Power Five home-and-home series next season with Baylor.

Sept. 14 vs. New Mexico

Series history: First scheduled meeting

The Tigers will welcome the New Mexico Lobos to Jordan-Hare Stadium for its second nonconference game of the season. Former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall will lead the Lobos into Auburn for the first time in program history.

Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas

Series history: Auburn leads, 20-12-1

Last game: Auburn 48, Arkansas 10 (2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas)

The Razorbacks join Texas A&M and Alabama as teams from the now-defunct SEC West that will remain on Auburn’s schedule in 2023. Auburn is 8-2 in its last 10 games over the Razorbacks.

Sept. 28 vs. Oklahoma

Series history: Oklahoma leads, 2-0

Last meeting: Oklahoma 35, Auburn 19 (2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana)

One of the two new kids on the block will pay a visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 28. It will mark the first time that Auburn and Oklahoma will meet in regular season play, as the previous two meetings took place in bowl season. Oklahoma will also visit Ole Miss, LSU, and Missouri in their debut season as SEC members while hosting Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Their annual date with Texas will continue to be played in Dallas, Texas at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Oct. 5 at Georgia

Series history: Georgia leads 64-56-8

Last game: Georgia 27, Auburn 20 (2023 in Auburn)

Auburn’s rivalry game with Georgia will stay intact for at least one more season, and will take place during the first weekend of October “between the hedges.” Auburn hopes to end its seven-game losing streak to Georgia in 2024 and may have a great shot to do that as the Bulldogs will visit Tuscaloosa a week prior.

Oct. 19 at Missouri

Series history: Auburn leads, 3-1

Last meeting: Auburn 17, Missouri 14 OT (2022 in Auburn)

Another possible benefit to the new scheduling model is seeing more games with Missouri. Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, and they have played Auburn just twice in regular season action. The last game was an exciting one, as Auburn forced a fumble at the goal line that resulted in a touchback. Auburn went on to win the game, 17-14.

Oct. 26 at Kentucky

Series history: Auburn leads 27-6-1

Last game: Auburn 29, Kentucky 13 (2020 in Auburn)

For just the seventh time this millennium, Auburn will face the Kentucky Wildcats in football. It will mark the first time since 2015, and the fifth time since 1995, that Auburn will pay a visit to Lexington. Auburn is expected to face Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff when they visit Kentucky, which will be an interesting matchup.

Nov. 2 vs. Vanderbilt

Series history: Auburn leads, 22-21-1

Last meeting: Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15 (2023 in Nashville, Tennessee)

Auburn traveled to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2012 last season and will host the Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time since 2016 this season. As the SEC moves to a new scheduling model that does not feature divisions, we hope to see Vanderbilt more often (as well as taking more trips to Nashville).

Nov. 16 vs. ULM

Series history: Auburn leads, 11-0

Last meeting: Auburn 42, ULM 14 (2017 in Auburn)

Auburn welcomes a familiar Sun Belt foe to Jordan-Hare Stadium in mid-November in the ULM Warhawks. Auburn just missed the opportunity to host former head coach Terry Bowden, as ULM fired Bowden after three seasons as head of the program. The Warhawks replaced him with Bryant Vincent, who once led the programs at Greenville and Spanish Fort High Schools before spending time at South Alabama, UAB, and New Mexico.

Nov. 23 vs. Texas A&M

Series history: Texas A&M leads, 13-9

Last game: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10 (2023 in College Station, Texas)

Auburn will host Texas A&M in 2023 and new head coach Tim Elko. The Tigers will look to change its luck with Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as Auburn has won just two of the six meetings at home against the Aggies since 2012.

Nov. 30 at Alabama

Series history: Alabama leads, 50-37-1

Last game: Alabama 27, Auburn 24 (2023 in Auburn)

The Iron Bowl will remain unchanged in this new schedule, as it will be the final regular season game for both teams. The only question we have surrounding the game is which network will broadcast the game. It became a tradition for the Iron Bowl to be broadcast on CBS during the 2:30 p.m. CT window. But now that CBS is no longer broadcasting SEC games, will this game receive primetime treatment?

