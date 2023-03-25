Auburn football’s 2024 recruiting class tracker

Hugh Freeze and his staff showed their recruiting mettle last year, signing the No. 18 class in the country despite only being on campus for a matter of weeks before the early signing period.

With a full cycle to build relationships with recruits, expectations are much higher but so far that has been justified. The Tigers have landed four four-star recruits to start their class and pulled quite the shocker when they landed quarterback Walker White over the Clemson Tigers.

Landing the classes quarterback in February gives Auburn time to recruit around him and White has not shied away from trying to bring other elite players with him to the Plains.

Here is a look at every player who has committed to Auburn in the 2024 recruiting cycle so far.

Quarterback Walker White

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 118 overall, No. 9 quarterback, No. 1 player from Arkansas

Commitment Date: Feb. 3, 2023

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

Career Stats 271-of-505 (53.7%), 3,985 yards, 48 touchdowns, 20 interceptions. Rushed for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Auburn pulled off quite the upset when they landed White over Clemson and it has been a major addition. He has the ability to run but he is a passer first and foremost.

Running back J'Marion Burnette

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 158 overall, No. 10 running back, No. 8 player from Alabama

Commitment Date: March 24, 2023

Hometown: Andalusia, Alabama

Career Stats: 4,038 yards, 30 touchdowns

Burnette is a physical back at 6-feet-1 and 225-pounds who will have a chance to make an immediate impact once he makes it to Auburn. He was one of Auburn’s top targets at running back but will not be their only one as they look to take two this cycle.

Cornerback A'Mon Lane

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 326 overall, No. 25 cornerback, No. 18 player from Alabama

Commitment Date: July 30, 2022

Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama

Lane actually committed to Auburn’s previous staff but he is solid in his commitment after Zac Etheridge was retained. He has also been recruiting for Auburn as they look to build another impressive secondary class.

Cornerback Jayden Lewis

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 360 overall, No. 29 cornerback, No. 22 player from Alabama

Commitment Date: Feb. 1, 2023

Hometown: Anniston, Alabama

Lewis was the first member of the 2024 class to commit to Freeze’s staff and it was a big win. He has all the makings of a future cover corner in the SEC due to his 6-foot, 175-pound frame and his elite speed.

