Auburn football’s 2024 recruiting class tracker
Hugh Freeze and his staff showed their recruiting mettle last year, signing the No. 18 class in the country despite only being on campus for a matter of weeks before the early signing period.
With a full cycle to build relationships with recruits, expectations are much higher. Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s staff have shown why those expectations are justified as they have already landed several top targets including four-star quarterback Walker White who is the face of the class.
Landing the classes quarterback in February gives Auburn time to recruit around him and White has not shied away from trying to bring other elite players with him to the Plains.
Here is a look at every player who has committed to Auburn in the 2024 recruiting cycle so far.
Quarterback Walker White
War Eagle!! 🦅 @AuburnFootball @CoachHughFreeze pic.twitter.com/RAwgonnOWQ
— Walker White (@walker_white5) February 3, 2023
Stars: 4
247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 118 overall, No. 9 quarterback, No. 1 player from Arkansas
Commitment Date: Feb. 3, 2023
Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
Stats: 271-of-505 (53.7%), 3,985 yards, 48 touchdowns, 20 interceptions. Rushed for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Auburn pulled off quite the upset when they landed White over Clemson and it has been a major addition as he has become the face of the class and has been working to bring other top targets to the Plains.
Running back J'Marion Burnette
WAR DAMN EAGLE🦅… pic.twitter.com/JMig2Q3dXJ
— J'Marion ‘‘Phat’’ Burnette (@JMarionBurnette) March 24, 2023
Stars: 4
247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 215 overall, No. 15 running back, No. 14 player from Alabama
Commitment Date: March 24, 2023
Hometown: Andalusia, Alabama
Stats: 4,038 yards, 30 touchdowns
Burnette is a physical back at 6-feet-1 and 225-pounds who will have a chance to make an immediate impact once he makes it to Auburn. He was one of Auburn’s top targets at running back but will not be their only one as they look to take two this cycle.
Cornerback A'Mon Lane
HOME 💙🧡@AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/DbRrFdrPVo
— A’mon Lane (@AmonLane2) July 30, 2022
Stars: 4
247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 319 overall, No. 27 cornerback, No. 18 player from Alabama
Commitment Date: July 30, 2022
Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama
Lane is Auburn’s longest-held commitment after he committed to Auburn’s previous staff. He connected with the new staff and he isn’t going anywhere after he shut his recruitment down. He has also been recruiting for Auburn as they look to build another impressive secondary class.
Cornerback Jayden Lewis
JACKBOYS 🔵🟠 @CoachHughFreeze @CoachRonRoberts @ZacEtheridge4 @On3Keith @JLeeAULive @coachcrimedawg @_JHokanson @ColePinkston @CalebJ_Rivals @DexPreps @NathanKing247 @ITATJason @ChadSimmons_ @BMattAU @CClemente247 pic.twitter.com/XCDti9xJ5d
— Jayden “Jaymoney” Lewis 🪦 (@JayALew5) February 1, 2023
Stars: 4
247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 359 overall, No. 32 cornerback, No. 21 player from Alabama
Commitment Date: Feb. 1, 2023
Hometown: Anniston, Alabama
Lewis was the first member of the 2024 class to commit to Freeze’s staff and it was a big win. He has all the makings of a future cover corner in the SEC due to his 6-foot, 175-pound frame and his elite speed.
Safety Kensley Faustin
I’M ALL IN JACKBOYS #WDE🦅 pic.twitter.com/6YbzYQMD0w
— Kensley Louidor faustin 🇭🇹 4🌟DB (@FaustinKensley) June 14, 2023
Stars: 4
247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 408 overall, No. 36 safety, No. 64 player from Florida
Commitment Date: June 13, 2023
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Stats: 121 tackles, 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles
Faustin is Auburn’s third defense back commit and while he is listed at safety, he has the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary for Auburn.
Tight End Martavious Collins
I’m Home!! @AuburnFootball @CoachHughFreeze @B_Aigamaua pic.twitter.com/x68LXFGtEU
— Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) April 14, 2023
Stars: 3
247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 552 overall, No. 53 athlete, No. 67 player from Georgia
Commitment Date: April 14, 2023
Hometown: Rome, Georgia
Collins committed to Alabama but the Tigers never stopped recruiting him and their hard work paid off when they managed to flip him. He is a great blocker and that is the strength of his game as the Tigers will look to pair him with another tight end in the cycle.
Wide Receiver Bryce Cain
Earned my wings to fly high like I’m flying first class to THE PLAINS!!! 1000% Committed #WarEagle @AuburnFootball @CoachHughFreeze @CoachDavisWR @CoachPMonty @ZacEtheridge4 @RealdealTY @TrovonReed @CoachCaddy24 @B_Aigamaua @DLCoachGarrett @coachcrimedawg @CoachThornton61 pic.twitter.com/RjcSg84YVr
— Bryce Cain🌟 (@BryceCain5) June 13, 2023
Stars: 3
247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 683 overall, No. 88 wide receiver, No. 32 player from Auburn
Commitment Date: June 13, 2023
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
Cain is Auburn’s first commitment at wide receiver and is a slot specialist due to his size (5-11, 170 pounds) and his blazing speed. He uses his speed to beat one-on-one coverage and is able to create big plays when he gets the ball.