Auburn football’s 2024 recruiting class tracker

Hugh Freeze and his staff showed their recruiting mettle last year, signing the No. 18 class in the country despite only being on campus for a matter of weeks before the early signing period.

With a full cycle to build relationships with recruits, expectations are much higher. Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s staff have shown why those expectations are justified as they have already landed several top targets including four-star quarterback Walker White who is the face of the class.

Landing the classes quarterback in February gives Auburn time to recruit around him and White has not shied away from trying to bring other elite players with him to the Plains.

Here is a look at every player who has committed to Auburn in the 2024 recruiting cycle so far.

Quarterback Walker White

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 118 overall, No. 9 quarterback, No. 1 player from Arkansas

Commitment Date: Feb. 3, 2023

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

Stats: 271-of-505 (53.7%), 3,985 yards, 48 touchdowns, 20 interceptions. Rushed for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Auburn pulled off quite the upset when they landed White over Clemson and it has been a major addition as he has become the face of the class and has been working to bring other top targets to the Plains.

Running back J'Marion Burnette

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 215 overall, No. 15 running back, No. 14 player from Alabama

Commitment Date: March 24, 2023

Hometown: Andalusia, Alabama

Stats: 4,038 yards, 30 touchdowns

Burnette is a physical back at 6-feet-1 and 225-pounds who will have a chance to make an immediate impact once he makes it to Auburn. He was one of Auburn’s top targets at running back but will not be their only one as they look to take two this cycle.

Cornerback A'Mon Lane

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 319 overall, No. 27 cornerback, No. 18 player from Alabama

Commitment Date: July 30, 2022

Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama

Lane is Auburn’s longest-held commitment after he committed to Auburn’s previous staff. He connected with the new staff and he isn’t going anywhere after he shut his recruitment down. He has also been recruiting for Auburn as they look to build another impressive secondary class.

Cornerback Jayden Lewis

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 359 overall, No. 32 cornerback, No. 21 player from Alabama

Commitment Date: Feb. 1, 2023

Hometown: Anniston, Alabama

Lewis was the first member of the 2024 class to commit to Freeze’s staff and it was a big win. He has all the makings of a future cover corner in the SEC due to his 6-foot, 175-pound frame and his elite speed.

Safety Kensley Faustin

Stars: 4

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 408 overall, No. 36 safety, No. 64 player from Florida

Commitment Date: June 13, 2023

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Stats: 121 tackles, 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles

Faustin is Auburn’s third defense back commit and while he is listed at safety, he has the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary for Auburn.

Tight End Martavious Collins

Stars: 3

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 552 overall, No. 53 athlete, No. 67 player from Georgia

Commitment Date: April 14, 2023

Hometown: Rome, Georgia

Collins committed to Alabama but the Tigers never stopped recruiting him and their hard work paid off when they managed to flip him. He is a great blocker and that is the strength of his game as the Tigers will look to pair him with another tight end in the cycle.

Wide Receiver Bryce Cain

Stars: 3

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 683 overall, No. 88 wide receiver, No. 32 player from Auburn

Commitment Date: June 13, 2023

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Cain is Auburn’s first commitment at wide receiver and is a slot specialist due to his size (5-11, 170 pounds) and his blazing speed. He uses his speed to beat one-on-one coverage and is able to create big plays when he gets the ball.

