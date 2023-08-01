Auburn football 2023 preseason awards tracker: Which Tigers have received recognization?

Fall camps are starting up around the country, which means preseason watch lists are rolling out.

Transfer defensive lineman Justin Rogers and returning cornerback DJ James have already been recognized. Keep track of all the Auburn football players who are getting attention here:

Outland Trophy: DL Justin Rogers

A three-year veteran at Kentucky who appeared in 33 games from 2020-22, Rogers was named Aug. 1 to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, given yearly to the best interior linemen on offense or defense by the Football Writers Association of America. Before entering the portal Jan. 3 and committing to Auburn nine days later, Rogers racked up 61 career tackles and three sacks with the Wildcats. He started along the defensive line for the Tigers at A-Day on April 8.

Nagurski Trophy: CB DJ James

The Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the nation's most outstanding defensive player, and James was one of 94 players named to this year's watch list. A three-star recruit coming out of Spanish Fort High School in the Class of 2019, James committed to Oregon and spent three years with the Ducks before transferring to Auburn in January 2022. He appeared in all 12 games for the Tigers last season, finishing with 37 total tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: Tracking Tigers who've received preseason awards