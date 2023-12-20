Auburn flips four-star defensive lineman Amaris Williams from Florida

Hugh Freeze and Auburn have done it again, flipping yet another elite prospect from an SEC rival.

For the second time this recruiting cycle they stole a top-100 defender from the Florida Gators, this time it was defensive lineman Amaris Williams. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder had been committed to the Gators since June but Auburn made a late push and after hosting him on a visit, became the team to beat.

He made it official on the first day of the early signing period, signing with the Tigers and becoming Auburn’s fifth flip of the cycle and the 12 official signee of the day.

Williams is the No. 79 overall player and No. 12 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Clinton product is also the No. 1 player from North Carolina.

