Auburn flips another three-star recruit from SEC school

Coach Hugh Freeze has wasted no time getting recruits to buy in to the new Auburn Tigers.

Freeze has carried out a series of flips over the past few weeks, and his staff pulled off another one on Sunday. This time, it’s defensive lineman Stephen Johnson, a three-star prospect out of Fayetteville, Georgia.

Johnson was initially committed to another Fayetteville — Fayetteville, Arkansas, as he had pledged fealty to the Arkansas Razorbacks in June. That didn’t stop Auburn from pursuing his recruitment, though, and Freeze ramped up his recruitment of Johnson in recent days. The Tigers offered Johnson on Dec. 13 and brought him in for an unofficial visit on Dec. 16, which proved to be the prevailing move when Johnson de-committed from the Razorbacks and pledged to Auburn.

The flip continues Auburn’s massive upward trend in the class, as the Tigers now sit at No. 26 overall in 247Sports’ 2023 class rankings. What once looked to be an aimless class appears to have shaped up much more under Freeze, who may not be done before the year closes out.

List

Auburn commits announce Early Signing Day plans

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire