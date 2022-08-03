Auburn flips 4-star edge Ashley Williams from Nebraska

Bryan Harsin has preached that Auburn will not give up on recruits when they commit elsewhere and that as the Tigers win games he envisions Auburn pulling off several flips.

Well, they pulled off their first flip on Wednesday, landing four-star edge ashley williams who was originally committed to Nebraska.

The Zachary, Louisiana native is the latest top recruit that the Tigers have been able to land out of Louisiana. He is ranked as the No. 350 overall player and No. 37 edge rusher in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is the No. 18 player from Louisiana.

Williams is Auburn’s second edge rusher in the 2023 class, joining four-star Wilky Denaud, who committed to the Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers now have six commits, with all of them being four-star proepects.

Williams attended Auburn’s Big Cat event this past weekend and made it clear that Auburn was a major factor in his recruitment despite his commitment to Nebraska.

“Auburn is one of the only schools that’s still talking to me after my commitment,” he said. “That means a lot. Auburn is still in my heart.”

With both Denaud and Williams in the class, Auburn has two edge rushers that will have a chance to compete for playing time as true freshmen next season. Derick Hall and Marcus Bragg will be gone after this season and Eku Leota likely will as well. Expect Auburn to try to add at least one more edge in the class but they can now afford to go after some of the top edge rushers in the class.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Williams is coming off a dominant junior season for Zachary high school. He made 89 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles as he helped lead them to a 5A state championship.

List

2023 Auburn Tigers football recruiting tracker

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire