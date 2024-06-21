Auburn flips 2025 RB Alvin Henderson from Penn State

After choosing Penn State over Auburn in April, class of 2025 running back Alvin Henderson is changing course.

Henderson, a four-star running back from Elba, shared Friday that he has backed off his pledge to Penn State in favor of committing to a home-state school. This flip comes days after recruiting experts from 247Sports and On3 submitted predictions favoring Henderson switching to Auburn.

Auburn appeared to be the frontrunner to land Henderson in April before a last-minute visit to Happy Valley changed his mind. Penn State sold him the idea of being the next great running back. However, a few unofficial visits to Auburn post-commitment forced him to make a decision that best suited him.

“Deep down and truly I know where home is and I knew where home was from the beginning,” Henderson told Auburn Undercover following his switch to Auburn.

Auburn has made giant steps forward this month by landing five commitments for its 2025 class and jumping six spots in recruiting rankings. Henderson’s pledge has improved Auburn’s 2025 recruiting ranking to No. 4 in 247Sports’ 2025 rankings, up from No. 10 at the beginning of the month.

Henderson is a top-20 running back for the 2025 class, he is also seen as a top-20 recruit from Alabama. Rivals ranks Henderson at No. 3 in both position and state rankings.

BREAKING: 4-star RB Alvin Henderson has FLIPPED his commitment from Penn State to Auburn. "Deep down and truly I know where home is and I knew where home was from the beginning." MORE: https://t.co/iVxjZZNWGZ pic.twitter.com/2ETnQ7aBmi — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) June 21, 2024

