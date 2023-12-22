Auburn flips 2025 DL Antonio Coleman from Alabama

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting haul is ranked No. 7 nationally, and their 2025 class is shaping to be even better.

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have kicked off the holiday weekend by flipping four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman from rival Alabama.

Coleman is a member of Saraland High School’s football program, which is home to several Auburn targets such as 2024 five-star wide receiver and Alabama commitment Ryan Williams and 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey, who is currently committed to playing for Texas. Landing Coleman is a step in the right direction when it comes to flipping those other two prospects.

Over 12 Power Five programs have extended scholarship offers to Coleman, including USC, Florida, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. Auburn first extended an offer to Coleman on June 1 according to 247Sports, and he took an unofficial visit to campus during the weekend of the Iron Bowl.

Coleman, who has played for multiple state championships with Saraland, tells Auburn Undercover that he enjoyed playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium during the Spartans’ AHSAA 6A state championship game in 2022.

“I played at Jordan-Hare Stadium for a state championship,” Coleman said in an interview last spring with Auburn Undercover. “I loved the field and playing there. I would definitely love to learn more about the school.”

Coleman is the No. 9 prospect from Alabama for the 2025 cycle, and is the No. 8 defensive lineman overall according to 247Sports. His commitment bumps Auburn up to No. 3 overall in 247Sports 2025 rankings. The 2025 haul currently holds four-star DL Malik Autry, four-star EDGE Jakaleb Faulk, and four-star athlete Kendarius Reddick.

