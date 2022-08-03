Can Auburn flip one of Georgia’s top recruits before December?

Auburn Football has roped in five commits for the 2023 cycle, with all of them being rated as four-star prospects by 247Sports.

Although the Auburn coaching staff is off to a quality start in their recruiting efforts, they are still looking for that one headlining commitment that could make the dominoes fall.

Auburn may have that guy within their reach, but they will need to fight off one of their main rivals in order to bring him to the Plains.

Bo Hughley, a four-star offensive tackle from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, has been committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs since last September. However, it appears that Auburn is making an 11th hour push to bring Hughley across state lines ahead of the December signing period.

Since Hughley’s commitment to Georgia, Auburn has remained in constant contact with him. Hughley even attended Big Cat Weekend. The mutual interest between Hughley and Auburn appears to continue growing. So much so, that Auburn Live’s Keith Niebuhr has predicted that Hughley will flip to Auburn.

However, On3’s Director of Recruiting, Chad Simmons, believes that a flip is not imminent, but says that anything is possible between now and December.

“Nothing is going to be official for the top-10 offensive tackle until December,” Simmons said. “This can change at any time, but based on two sources very close to this, I am hearing a flip or any type of change is not imminent for Hughley.”

In addition to Hughley, Auburn fans also need to keep an eye on four-star EDGE ashley williams. Williams, the No. 20 prospect from Louisiana for the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Nebraska Sunday following Big Cat Weekend.

