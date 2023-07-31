Can Auburn flip another Georgia commit in Jadon Perlotte?

Last week, Auburn was able to change the tune of five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick. Riddick, one of the top players of the 2024 cycle, elected to stay home by flipping his commitment from Georgia to Auburn.

After Big Cat Weekend, it seems as if Hugh Freeze and his staff are working to change the mind of another Georgia pledge.

Jadon Perlotte, a 2025 four-star linebacker from Buford, Georgia, paid a surprise visit to the Plains for Big Cat Weekend. He tells Bryan Matthews of Auburn Rivals that he enjoyed his visit, and is even considering a flip to Auburn.

“Surprise coming soon, around August time,” Perlotte tells Matthews.

He visited Auburn for A-Day but says that his most recent visit was different. He got a chance to visit the newly built Woltosz Football Performance Center and was blown away.

“Probably just the new facilities. It’s crazy. I ain’t ever seen anything like this,” Perlotte said. “And the love that the coaches showed. They’ve been watching me since my ninth-grade year and they’ve just kept being hard after me.”

The news of his possible flip is important in itself but is worth noting that Perlotte attends the same high school as 2024 target KJ Bolden. Bolden is set to announce his commitment this weekend. If that works in Auburn’s favor, Bolden may try to get Perlotte to join him. However, he is also teammates with Georgia quarterback pledge Dylan Raiola. So it will be interesting to see how it turns out.

Perlotte is the No. 10 linebacker for the 2025 class and is the No. 9 prospect from Georgia according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire