With Auburn firing Bryan Harsin, CU Buffs have new head football coach candidate on the market

On Monday, Bryan Harsin became the sixth Power Five head football coach of the season to be fired as Auburn officially pulled the plug.

Harsin’s short run at Auburn ended with a disappointing 9-12 record, including a 3-5 mark this season following the Tigers’ loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

This move was far from unexpected and Harsin’s name has already been on our radar with the Colorado Buffaloes in search of their next head coach. In fact, both CBS Sports and The Athletic mentioned Harsin as a candidate for CU’s job weeks before he was fired.

But with Harsin now a free man, he becomes one of the top experienced head coaches on the market for athletic director Rick George.

Bryan Harsin could well re-enter college football in this coaching cycle. His profile of success out West would immediately put him under consideration at Arizona State and Colorado. Even going 9-12 at Auburn, Harsin has won 70-percent of his career games in 10 seasons. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 31, 2022

