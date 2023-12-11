Auburn is a finalist for transfer OL Gerquan Scott

After visiting Auburn and Ole Miss, former Southern Miss offensive lineman Gerquan Scott is ready to make his decision.

“I actually called every other coach and told them I wasn’t going to come (on a visit),” Scott told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “I’m going to make a decision in the next day — day or two.”

With starting guards Gunner Britton and Kam Stutts both out of eligibility after this season, offensive line coach Jake Thornton and the Tigers are recruiting him to play guard.

“They got a lot of interest in me. They definitely see me fitting in well to what they’ve got going on,” Scott said “As you know their guard is leaving so they could see me — if I put in the work and beat out people — taking a role at Auburn.”

Scott is from Mobile, Alabama, and was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. After redshirting in 2019, he started 40 straight games with 32 at left guard, four at right guard and two at center.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire