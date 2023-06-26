Auburn is a finalist for LB D’Angelo Barber

‘Auburn has been on a roll with landing in-state players recently and another big target is nearing a commitment.

Three-star linebacker D'Angelo Barber officially visited Arkansas over the weekend and revealed that “a final decision is probably going to come sometime soon,” he told Danny West of HawgSports. The Pinson, Alabama product added that it is down to Auburn, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Barber is the No. 487 overall player and No. 46 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 25 player from Alabama.

He has visited Auburn three times this year but has not yet taken an official visit. His only other official visit was to Georgia Tech, which appears to be falling out of the race.

Auburn has received both crystal balls to land the 6-foot, 221-pounder but after he had a “great time” in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks can’t be counted out.

