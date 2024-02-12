Auburn is a finalist to land 2025 four-star WR Travis Smith

Auburn is in the mix to land one of the state of Georgia’s top recruits from the 2025 class.

Four-star wide receiver Travis Smith has released his top eight schools, and Auburn has made the cut. The Tigers join several notable programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss by remaining in the hunt to land the talented receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following his top-eight announcement, Smith sat down with Chad Simmons of On3 to break down his choices. He says that Auburn stands out because of Hugh Freeze’s ability to develop wide receivers.

“Coach Freeze is the guy that ultimately produced D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown,” Smith said in an interview with On3. “With me knowing that, how could I not look at them as a great target for me to be successful with?”

According to 247Sports, Auburn offered Smith on Sept. 24, 2023, he has since visited campus twice. Georgia is the early favorite to land Smith, as On3 has given the Bulldogs an 89.6% chance to earn his signature according to the sites Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Smith is a 6-4 wide receiver from Atlanta, Georgia. He is rated as a four-star receiver by every major recruiting site. He is the No. 33 player from the state of Georgia, and is the No. 26 overall wide receiver for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

2025 4-star WR Travis Smith is down to 8️⃣ schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Smith is a Top 75 prospect in the 2025 On300. Read: https://t.co/TcL7TXRCmC pic.twitter.com/APkJz8kJfn — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 11, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire