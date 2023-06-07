Auburn is a finalist for 3-star DL Marcus Downs

Auburn is looking to land its first commitment along the defensive line but defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett has the Tigers in a great place with several top targets.

One of them is three-star Marcus Downs who announced his final five schools on Tuesday. The Greer, South Carolina product included Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Georgia.

Downs visited Auburn back in April and the Tigers are now working to get him back on campus for an official visit. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has the ability to play all across the defensive line, something that Garret and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff value.

He is the No. 553 overall player and No. 54 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 8 player from South Carolina.

