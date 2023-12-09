Auburn is the favorite to land elite IOL Coen Echols

Auburn has been pursuing four-star offensive lineman Coen Echols for quite some time and those efforts could be paying off.

Echols backed off his Texas A&M commitment on Friday, saying his recruitment is “100% open.” The Katy, Texas product is one of Auburn’s top remaining targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle and has taken several trips to the Plains, officially visiting back in June and returning for the Iron Bowl.

After the Aggies moved on from head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Tigers emerged as a key player in his recruitment and they are now the favorite to land the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder when he signs with a program in December.

Following his decommitment, predictions poured in for him to commit to Auburn. Both Christian Clemente and Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports logged crystal balls in Auburn’s favor on Friday. They were soon joined by On3’s Cole Pinkston, Jeffrey Lee and Sam Spiegelman, giving them a 96.7% chance to land Echols using the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Echols is the No. 285 overall player and No. 17 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 48 player from Texas.

Auburn currently has one commit along the offensive line, four-star interior offensive lineman DeAndre Carter.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire