Auburn fans react to overtime loss vs. Alabama: 'Gonna drown my sorrows in pecan pie'
The Auburn football team squandered a 10-point lead and ultimately fell in four overtimes to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 24-22.
What could have been an upset for the history books ended in agony for Auburn fans, who took to social media to share their frustrations.
https://t.co/rxTByQyyhq pic.twitter.com/vbSncQohwr
— Americandy Piccirillo (@andypic17) November 28, 2021
@AuburnFootball Good effort today. Played hard till the end. 0-4 to end the season. Led the last 3 games by double digits. I wonder what that means exactly big picture. Bama wins titles, AU gets moral dubs. This been old lol. War Eagle anyway. Bham Bowl Bown Baby
— Dusty Michaud (@DMichaud28) November 28, 2021
Imma gonna drown my sorrows in pecan pie, y’all. #IronBowl #wareagle🦅 https://t.co/PHm3Sqe0py pic.twitter.com/XLJMspsvJm
— Joanna Snark (she/her) (@rebellegrrl) November 28, 2021
😭@AuburnFootball I believed in you
— Stephanie Cusano (@scstephanie) November 28, 2021
auburn finds new ways to lose and it’s not cool @AuburnFootball
— 𝙅𝙇𝘽 (@JLoveQB1) November 28, 2021
Others applauded coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers on a hard fought game.
Proud of my team, War Eagle always. https://t.co/BPOPFvK3Gb
— TigerfAUmily (@WarEagle4L) November 28, 2021
I love @AuburnFootball! I am disappointed we didn't get the W, but very proud of all of you guys💙🧡
— Robyn Koser (@rfkoser) November 28, 2021
Could not be more proud of our @AuburnFootball ! Went toe to toe with Bama! @tj_finley1 is a beast! #WDE
— Ashly Shannon (@auash98) November 28, 2021
@AuburnFootball you fought like crazy! One of the best effort games I’ve been too. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger! War Eagle!
— Randall Rowe (@RandallRowe) November 28, 2021
It was the OT for me. Proud to be an Auburn #Tiger! #WarEagle #Auburn #BAMAvsAUB @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/oX0GpMz6hf
— Avery Michaels (@averymichaels_) November 28, 2021
Auburn ends its regular season with a 6-6 record (3-5 SEC) with the victory. Alabama improved to 11-1 (7-1) with the loss.
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn fans react to overtime loss vs. Alabama in 2021 Iron Bowl