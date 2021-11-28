Auburn fans react to overtime loss vs. Alabama: 'Gonna drown my sorrows in pecan pie'

The Auburn football team squandered a 10-point lead and ultimately fell in four overtimes to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 24-22.

What could have been an upset for the history books ended in agony for Auburn fans, who took to social media to share their frustrations.

@AuburnFootball Good effort today. Played hard till the end. 0-4 to end the season. Led the last 3 games by double digits. I wonder what that means exactly big picture. Bama wins titles, AU gets moral dubs. This been old lol. War Eagle anyway. Bham Bowl Bown Baby — Dusty Michaud (@DMichaud28) November 28, 2021

😭@AuburnFootball I believed in you — Stephanie Cusano (@scstephanie) November 28, 2021

auburn finds new ways to lose and it’s not cool @AuburnFootball — 𝙅𝙇𝘽 (@JLoveQB1) November 28, 2021

Others applauded coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers on a hard fought game.

Proud of my team, War Eagle always. https://t.co/BPOPFvK3Gb — TigerfAUmily (@WarEagle4L) November 28, 2021

I love @AuburnFootball! I am disappointed we didn't get the W, but very proud of all of you guys💙🧡 — Robyn Koser (@rfkoser) November 28, 2021

Could not be more proud of our @AuburnFootball ! Went toe to toe with Bama! @tj_finley1 is a beast! #WDE — Ashly Shannon (@auash98) November 28, 2021

@AuburnFootball you fought like crazy! One of the best effort games I’ve been too. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger! War Eagle! — Randall Rowe (@RandallRowe) November 28, 2021

Here's more Iron Bowl 2021 news

Auburn ends its regular season with a 6-6 record (3-5 SEC) with the victory. Alabama improved to 11-1 (7-1) with the loss.

