Auburn fans react to Nick Saban retirement in most Iron Bowl way ever — rolling Toomer's Corner

AUBURN — Some may call it disrespectful. Others will say it's behavior akin to a little brother. Another subsection of people will say it's exactly what should've happened.

Whatever the case, Auburn football fans celebrated the news of Nick Saban's retirement in the most Iron Bowl way possible Wednesday evening: Rolling Toomer's Corner. It wasn't the most toilet paper that iconic landmark has ever seen, but it was still a considerable amount tossed over the famous oak trees.

Some fans claimed the decorative toilet paper draped over the branches was left over from the celebration of the basketball's team 66-55 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday. That isn't true, as the City of Auburn supplies a 24-hour YouTube stream of Toomer's Corner. The trees were bare earlier in the day, with the first appearance of toilet paper coming at approximately 4:30 p.m. CT.

The news of Saban's retirement was broken a few minutes after 4 p.m. CT. Here's a look at the scene before and after the rolling, courtesy of the City of Auburn's YouTube stream:

The scene at Toomer's Corner at approximately 4:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 10, 2023.

The scene at Toomer's Corner at approximately 9:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 10, 2023.

