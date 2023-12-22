Advertisement

Auburn fans react to landing All-American kicker Towns McGough over Ole Miss

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

Hugh Freeze and Auburn won another big recruiting battle Thursday when they signed kicker Towns McGough, who is from Auburn.

McGough is fresh off a sensational senior season where he was 19-of-22 on field goal attempts and connected on six kicks over 50 yards. He was named an All-American by both MaxPreps and Under Armour for his great season.

He turned down a scholarship offer from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss to accept a preferred walk-on spot at Auburn. Setting himself up as Auburn’s next kicker after Alex McPherson moves on, freeing up a scholarship spot for McGough.

Kiffin seemed to believe that McGough would sign with the Rebels and took to social media to celebrate on Wednesday. That ended up not happening and Auburn fans did not pass up the chance to celebrate the big win and fire back at Kiffin, here is a look at the best responses.

