Auburn fans are fired up for the Iron Bowl

After a year of waiting it is once again time for Auburn and Alabama to square off in the Iron Bowl.

This year’s edition will be the 88th meeting between the two with Alabama holding a 49-37-1 lead in the series. The Crimson Tide are favored in the 2023 version as well, BetMGM has them as 13.5-point favorites.

While they are favored, the game will take place in Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Tigers have won two of the last three on the Plains. The Auburn faithful are fired up for the game and took to social media to get ready, here are some of the top posts

It’s gameday 🧡🦅 Wake up and get your prayers in to Auburn Jesus, grab your fansital, put on your gear and get ready! It’s the IRON BOWL!! WAR DAMN EAGLE 🦅🧡🐅💙 pic.twitter.com/t0gyG7sRR0 — ✨Linsay✨ (@__lin__z) November 25, 2023

Auburn has no business keeping this one close today, I’m sure Bama will coast through this one pic.twitter.com/cJyoiVOYc0 — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) November 25, 2023

I hope the eagle poops on Nick Saban’s head today. That’ll show ‘em. — Sir Barnsalot 🍤 (@barnsalot) November 25, 2023

When the sun sets on an Iron Bowl hosted in JHS, crazy things can happen. We’ve always got a puncher’s chance. Let’s ride. pic.twitter.com/DZakghRHPU — AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) November 25, 2023

I like us tomorrow 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/bj9bNO33Wa — Brad Lester (@BradLester1) November 24, 2023

Alabama fans when Auburn fans bring up the greatest ending to a game ever pic.twitter.com/oBsppoAEDa — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 25, 2023

Excited to have arrived in Auburn! Can’t wait for game time! 🦅 — DeAndre Carter (@DreCarter72) November 25, 2023

If you’re not in Auburn, AL today you’re not real — Fan of the 5x 🏈 National Champion Auburn Tigers (@_ethanlowrey_) November 25, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, the Kick Six football itself. pic.twitter.com/MnKEcavT0z — Scott Lowery (@ScottLowery94) November 25, 2023

Love when my family gets to hang with my work family! Especially in Auburn. #IronBowl pic.twitter.com/dxBqGgMyNV — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 25, 2023

Good morning to everyone, except Alabama. It is, in fact, the Iron Bowl. #WDE pic.twitter.com/pzBmbqkJxH — Matthew CFD 🥶🏈🎙 (@TheBarningMan) November 25, 2023

JHS gonna party like it's 1989 today #WDE pic.twitter.com/nEiPOsUFoN — Jimmy Chestnut (@Aubfather) November 25, 2023

Step correct or don’t step at all!

War Damn .. BBA 😤 pic.twitter.com/iWigGx4jS1 — Chandler Wooten (@ItsMeWootang) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire