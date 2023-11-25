Advertisement

Auburn fans are fired up for the Iron Bowl

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

After a year of waiting it is once again time for Auburn and Alabama to square off in the Iron Bowl.

This year’s edition will be the 88th meeting between the two with Alabama holding a 49-37-1 lead in the series. The Crimson Tide are favored in the 2023 version as well, BetMGM has them as 13.5-point favorites.

While they are favored, the game will take place in Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Tigers have won two of the last three on the Plains. The Auburn faithful are fired up for the game and took to social media to get ready, here are some of the top posts

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire