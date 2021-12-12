Auburn fans call out Bryce Young for his Heisman speech

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read
In this article:
Another Alabama player has won the Heisman trophy.

The Tigers held Bryce Young for the majority of the Iron Bowl but he was able to have his Heisman moment at the end of the game when he was able to lead the Crimson Tide offense on an incredible 98-yard drive in the final minutes of the game.

During Young’s Heisman acceptance speech, he said “I’ve always been ruled out and kind of doubted. For me, it’s always been about not really proving them wrong but proving to myself what I can accomplish.”

Young is a heck of a player and has had a solid start to his career at Alabama. But as a former top recruit, Auburn fans weren’t buying the fact that he had been doubted.

They went to Twitter to call out the quarterback.

