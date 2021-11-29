Auburn fans blame refs for Iron Bowl loss on social media

The Iron Bowl was a spectacular showing of grit, grind and perseverance for one team, but just another loss in a six-win season for the other.

The other I speak of is Auburn, the Tigers lost the Iron Bowl after leading 10-3 with just over a minute remaining in the game. In fact, as Gary Danielson never let us forget about, Auburn RB Tank Bisbgy went out of bounds, stopping the clock for Alabama and leaving plenty of time for Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young to work with.

Alabama would drive down and score the game-tying touchdown to force overtime. Crimson Tide fans saw that as a brilliant display of toughness and resolve by Young and the Alabama offense. They would not be denied the endzone and it was evident through most of the drive.

Of course, Alabama would go on to win the game 24-22 in the fourth overtime, but Tigers fans aren’t likely to let it go anytime soon.

Almost immediately the Auburn faithful took to social media to blame the officiating crew. Mind you, Alabama ended the game with 11 penalties for 129 yards. Auburn? Just seven for 52 yards.

Here are some fantastic examples of Auburn fans melting down and resorting to something we are all too familiar with: blaming the refs.

Sorry the truth offends you. The iron bowl ended right here with an obvious hold in the end zone for a safety. The refs chose to not enforce the rules they’re paid to enforce. So they decided the game. pic.twitter.com/YUCyDr8ep9 — William O’Hara (@WilliamOHara3) November 29, 2021

Bo Nix was right, Alabama does get all the calls https://t.co/WU2EhiarCQ — Blue Blood Barner (@AllAubarn) November 28, 2021

The MVP of #IronBowl was the SEC refs. International grounding? Facemask? — Chilly Willie (@ChillyWillie03) November 28, 2021

Auburn played a hell of a game but Bama had the refs in their back pocket. Never seen a flag for face mask get picked up and ruled not a face mask when it’s a very clear face mask. Also, bama’s touchdown came off of a very obvious push off #IronBowl #auburnfootball — $META to the Moon!!! (@JoeC8787) November 28, 2021

I hate blaming refs but Auburn possibly losing because of a missed push off penalty on Alabama's tying touchdown sucks. #ironbowl — Evan Curtis (@EvanInTulsa25) November 28, 2021

As you can see, Auburn fans are practicing their favorite tradition! Blaming the officials is a pastime enjoyed the most by those cheering on the orange and blue.

