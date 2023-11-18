Advertisement

The Auburn fanbase is ready to take on New Mexico State

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

After back-to-back road games, the Auburn Tigers are set to return to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday.

Both teams are coming into the game with winning streaks, the Aggies have won six straight while Auburn has won three in a row. The Tigers are heavily favored to win the game with BetMGM setting the line at Auburn -25.5 points.

The return to the Plains has fired up the Auburn fanbase and social media is buzzing ahead of the game. Here is a look at some of the top reactions ahead of the matchup, which is set to start at 3 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network.

