The Auburn fanbase is ready to take on New Mexico State

After back-to-back road games, the Auburn Tigers are set to return to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday.

Both teams are coming into the game with winning streaks, the Aggies have won six straight while Auburn has won three in a row. The Tigers are heavily favored to win the game with BetMGM setting the line at Auburn -25.5 points.

The return to the Plains has fired up the Auburn fanbase and social media is buzzing ahead of the game. Here is a look at some of the top reactions ahead of the matchup, which is set to start at 3 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network.

WAKEUP IT’S GAMEDAY‼️ TODAY IS A GREAT DAY TO GET TO 7 WINS, BEFORE WE LIGHT UP JHS NEXT WEEK 🔥📈🥶🦅 WAR. DAMN. EAGLE. pic.twitter.com/6awDpEHo6s — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) November 18, 2023

THE AUBURN TIGERS PLAY FOOTBALL TODAY BACK INSIDE THE BEST STADIUM IN THE COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/7HPn3Jd0Wp — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) November 18, 2023

WAKE UP, AUBURN PLAYS FOOTALL TODAY pic.twitter.com/g30whj96Re — Hayden 🦚 (@HFulwood) November 18, 2023

Auburn football is back today! pic.twitter.com/o40jTZTIpQ — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 18, 2023

I would like for Auburn to win the football game today. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) November 18, 2023

Wake up, Auburn fam, it’s gameday! Let’s get our 4th consecutive win today! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/w0I0jogx7D — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) November 18, 2023

This shirt counts as wearing Orange, right? pic.twitter.com/WlwByZ0OlB — ETL🐶🐯 🦃 (@ErinTayLanders) November 18, 2023

im not super into believing in the supernatural but i do believe that jordan-hare stadium has some weird dark energy going on — kenna 🔮 — parx charlotte 2024! (@run2yejisu) November 18, 2023

Even though you’re 1,000 miles from home, home still comes with you. St. Pat’s (aka the Auburn bar) in NYC. pic.twitter.com/jGSnHhKUkz — Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire