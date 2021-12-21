Auburn fanbase named one of the most active on Twitter

The Auburn fanbase is known for many things.

One of the things that have become more prevalent throughout the Auburn fanbase has been the growth of Auburn Twitter.

According to Saturday Gameday, Auburn is ranked as the 12th most active fanbase on Twitter. Other SEC teams that made the graphic were Texas A&M at three, LSU at six, Florida at 14, Arkansas at 17, Tennessee at 18, Alabama at 20, Ole Miss at 22, Mississippi State at 23, and South Carolina at 25.

Auburn Twitter has been known to meltdown during Auburn football and basketball games and to go after the opposing team’s official Twitter accounts after a basketball win.

It’s a wild place.

Well done Auburn Twitter, your work is being noticed.

These fanbases get after it the most on twitter 😤 pic.twitter.com/kPoZtuB8nT — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) December 20, 2021

