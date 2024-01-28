Auburn falls two spots in latest KenPom update following loss to Mississippi State

The road was not kind to No. 6 Auburn last week, as it sustained its first two-game skid of the season.

Auburn erased its 11-game win streak on Wednesday by falling to Alabama in Tuscaloosa, then dropped another game in a defensive slugfest with Mississippi State on Saturday to drop their SEC record to 5-2.

Losing can be tough, especially on the road. How much did it affect its ranking in the latest KenPom update? Surprisingly, not that much. The Tigers remain in the top 10, and remain one of the best teams in the SEC based on efficiency on both sides of the ball.

There was one stat, however, that has dropped drastically over the last week. Which one is it? Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the latest KenPom rankings update following Saturday’s action.

Overall ranking: No. 7

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After losing to Mississippi State on Saturday, Auburn has fallen two more spots in the KenPom since its loss to Alabama on Wednesday. The Tigers remain the second-best team in the SEC behind Tennessee, however, Alabama is right behind Auburn at No. 9.

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 18

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn was not efficient with the basketball on Saturday, thus leading to a crushing blow in the adjusted offensive efficiency category. The Tigers shot 34% from the field, which included a 25% mark from three-point territory. Auburn also could only muster six total offensive rebounds and three second-chance points.

KenPom suggests that Auburn is good to score 118.4 points per 100 possessions, which is fourth-best in the SEC behind Alabama (No. 1), Kentucky (No. 9), and Florida (No. 13).

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 5

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite suffering its second-straight loss, Auburn remains a top-five defensive team in the KenPom. The Tigers are the second-most efficient team on defense with a forecast of 92.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. In Saturday’s game, Mississippi State scored 64 points on 30 possessions.

Adjusted tempo: No. 76

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom is close to accurate with its projection of Auburn’s possessions per game with 70.1. In Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State, Auburn earned 67 offensive possessions and scored on 25 of them.

Strength of Schedule: No. 55

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s strength of schedule continues to see dramatic increases as the season rolls on. Auburn now holds the nation’s No. 55 toughest schedule, up from No. 72 following the loss to Alabama. According to KenPom analytics, Auburn’s opponents score 108.3 points per 100 possessions while allowing 103.4 points. Those stats rank No. 70 and No. 54 respectively.

Vanderbilt overview

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn now sets its focus on Vanderbilt, a team they beat 80-65 at Memorial Gymnasium just two weeks ago. The Commodores return to Auburn on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. CT tipoff. The 5-14 Commodores are still searching for their first SEC win after most recently dropping a home contest to rival Tennessee on Saturday, 75-62.

Here’s where Vanderbilt stands in the latest KenPom update following this weekend’s action.

Overall: No. 190

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 225 (103.8)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 170 (106.0)

Adjusted tempo: No. 280 (66.2)

Strength of Schedule: No. 46

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire