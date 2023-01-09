Auburn falls two places in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after two-game stretch

The Auburn Tigers defeated then-No. 13 Arkansas by a good margin on Saturday, but sometimes it’s hard to please everyone.

Despite the 72-59 win over the higher-ranked Razorbacks, Auburn found itself falling yet again in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll — the Tigers dropped two spots from No. 20 to No. 22, and the Arkansas team they beat dropped three places from No. 13 to No. 16. Since Auburn’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs took place in-between polls, it’s likely that the Tigers’ loss in that game influenced their lower ranking.

Bruce Pearl’s squad may have been a victim of circumstance as well, however. The Duke Blue Devils needed a place to land after barely beating Boston College on the heels of an upset loss to NC State, so they dropped seven spots to No. 21 — Meanwhile, Providence moved up 11 spots from being unranked to No. 19 after a win over No. 7 Connecticut and St. Johns.

As a result, the Tigers didn’t have a lot of room to move on up after the victory, and so they found themselves dropping despite a solid performance against a higher-ranked SEC team — the team’s bad game against Georgia, though, likely held more weight in the decision to put it lower.

Auburn will have another chance to move up in the polls when it takes on Ole Miss on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.

Rank

Team

Record

Prev

Chg

1

Houston

16-1

2

1

2

Kansas

14-1

3

1

3

Purdue

15-1

1

-2

4

Alabama

13-2

7

3

5

Tennessee

13-2

9

4

6

UCLA

14-2

8

2

7

Connecticut

15-2

5

-2

8

Gonzaga

14-3

10

2

9

Arizona

14-2

4

-5

10

Texas

13-2

6

-4

11

Xavier

13-3

18

7

12

Virginia

11-3

11

-1

13

Kansas State

14-1

NR

15

14

Iowa State

12-2

25

11

15

Miami-Florida

13-2

12

-3

16

Arkansas

12-3

13

-3

17

Texas Christian

13-2

17

18

Wisconsin

11-3

15

-3

19

Providence

14-3

NR

11

20

Missouri

13-2

21

1

21

Duke

12-4

14

-7

22

Auburn

12-3

20

-2

23

Marquette

13-4

NR

11

24

Charleston

16-1

NR

8

25

San Diego St.

12-3

NR

8

DROPPED OUT: No. 16 Baylor; No. 19 Indiana; No. 22 New Mexico; No. 23 Ohio St.; No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Kentucky.

RECEIVING VOTES: Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan St. 38; Ohio St. 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise St. 1.

