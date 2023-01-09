Auburn falls two places in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after two-game stretch
The Auburn Tigers defeated then-No. 13 Arkansas by a good margin on Saturday, but sometimes it’s hard to please everyone.
Despite the 72-59 win over the higher-ranked Razorbacks, Auburn found itself falling yet again in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll — the Tigers dropped two spots from No. 20 to No. 22, and the Arkansas team they beat dropped three places from No. 13 to No. 16. Since Auburn’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs took place in-between polls, it’s likely that the Tigers’ loss in that game influenced their lower ranking.
Bruce Pearl’s squad may have been a victim of circumstance as well, however. The Duke Blue Devils needed a place to land after barely beating Boston College on the heels of an upset loss to NC State, so they dropped seven spots to No. 21 — Meanwhile, Providence moved up 11 spots from being unranked to No. 19 after a win over No. 7 Connecticut and St. Johns.
As a result, the Tigers didn’t have a lot of room to move on up after the victory, and so they found themselves dropping despite a solid performance against a higher-ranked SEC team — the team’s bad game against Georgia, though, likely held more weight in the decision to put it lower.
Auburn will have another chance to move up in the polls when it takes on Ole Miss on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.
Rank
Team
Record
Prev
Chg
1
Houston
16-1
2
1
2
Kansas
14-1
3
1
3
Purdue
15-1
1
-2
4
13-2
7
3
5
13-2
9
4
6
UCLA
14-2
8
2
7
Connecticut
15-2
5
-2
8
Gonzaga
14-3
10
2
9
Arizona
14-2
4
-5
10
13-2
6
-4
11
Xavier
13-3
18
7
12
Virginia
11-3
11
-1
13
Kansas State
14-1
NR
15
14
Iowa State
12-2
25
11
15
Miami-Florida
13-2
12
-3
16
12-3
13
-3
17
Texas Christian
13-2
17
—
18
11-3
15
-3
19
Providence
14-3
NR
11
20
Missouri
13-2
21
1
21
Duke
12-4
14
-7
22
12-3
20
-2
23
Marquette
13-4
NR
11
24
Charleston
16-1
NR
8
25
San Diego St.
12-3
NR
8
DROPPED OUT: No. 16 Baylor; No. 19 Indiana; No. 22 New Mexico; No. 23 Ohio St.; No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Kentucky.
RECEIVING VOTES: Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan St. 38; Ohio St. 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise St. 1.
