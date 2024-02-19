Advertisement

Auburn falls two places in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after loss to Kentucky

Auburn basketball experienced the highs and lows of playing an SEC schedule last week.

The Tigers began the week by defeating then-No. 11 South Carolina by 40 points on Wednesday, only to suffer its first home loss of the season on Saturday to then-No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.

How does a week like the one Auburn experienced affect its place in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll? Voters are a little forgiving of teams who sustain a loss to lower-ranked teams. This week, Auburn checks in at No. 14 in the coaches poll, down two from last week.

After losing on the road at Auburn, South Carolina dropped its weekend contest to LSU. Their tough week plummets them to No. 20, making them the biggest drop of the week. As for Kentucky, they rise three places to No. 17.

Five SEC programs are in this week’s coaches poll. Tennessee remains the top SEC team at No. 5 while Alabama jumps ahead of Auburn at No. 13.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

24-2

800 (32)

2

Houston

22-3

764

+1

3

Purdue

23-3

715

-1

4

Arizona

20-5

710

+2

5

Tennessee

19-6

641

+4

6

Iowa State

20-5

607

+4

7

Duke

20-5

580

+1

8

Marquette

19-6

553

-4

9

North Carolina

20-6

546

-4

10

Kansas

20-6

538

-3

11

Baylor

19-6

508

+2

12

Illinois

19-6

431

+2

13

Alabama

18-7

417

+2

14

Auburn

20-6

335

-2

15

Creighton

19-7

329

+1

16

Dayton

21-4

300

+2

17

Kentucky

18-7

291

+3

18

Saint Mary’s

21-6

251

+1

19

San Diego State

20-6

185

+12

20

South Carolina

21-5

180

-9

21

BYU

18-7

105

-4

22

Washington State

20-6

97

+12

23

Texas Tech

18-7

71

+4

24

Colorado State

20-6

65

+1

25

TCU

18-7

64

+8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1

