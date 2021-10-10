Auburn falls out of the top 25 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Auburn is no longer a top 25 team in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

After their 34-10 loss to the now top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers are ranked 26th. They fell from their previous spot of 19.

There are six SEC teams in the poll this week including Georgia, Alabama at five, Kentucky at 11, Ole Miss at 14, Florida at 17, Texas A&M at 18, and Arkansas at 19.

Auburn’s opponent from earlier this year, Penn State, dropped to eight after their first loss of the season.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64) +1 2 Iowa 6-0 1,537 (1) +1 3 Oklahoma 6-0 1,452 +2 4 Cincinnati 5-0 1,418 +2 5 Alabama 5-1 1,363 -4 6 Ohio State 5-1 1,254 +1 7 Michigan 6-0 1,237 +1 8 Penn State 5-1 1,124 -4 9 Michigan State 6-0 1,064 +2 10 Oregon 4-1 1,004 +1 11 Kentucky 6-0 994 +3 12 Oklahoma State 5-0 910 – 13 Notre Dame 5-1 817 – 14 Ole Miss 4-1 741 +3 15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 – 16 Wake Forest 6-0 580 +4 17 Florida 4-2 543 +1 18 Texas A&M 4-2 396 +8 19 Arkansas 4-2 386 -3 20 BYU 5-1 342 -10 21 NC State 4-1 321 +1 22 Arizona State 5-1 294 +3 23 SMU 6-0 269 +1 24 San Diego State 5-0 156 +3 25 Clemson 3-2 155 -4

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 19 Auburn; No. 23 Texas.

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.