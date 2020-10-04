Auburn falls six spots, Texas drops 13 in Week 5 AP Top 25

Auburn dropped six spots in the AP poll after losing at Georgia on Saturday night.

The Tigers went from No. 7 to No. 13 after the Bulldogs easily won 27-6 in a game that felt more lopsided than a 21-point defeat.

That drop was far shorter than the one Texas had after losing at home to TCU. The Longhorns fell from No. 9 all the way to No. 22. The Texas drop comes a week after UT needed a crazy comeback to win at Texas Tech.

Oklahoma fell out of the AP poll thanks to its 1-2 start. The Sooners were at No. 18 on Saturday but lost at Iowa State. The Cyclones are back in the poll at No. 24. It’s the first time Oklahoma has been unranked since 2016 after the Sooners started 1-2 thanks to losses to Houston and Ohio State.

Mississippi State is also out of the top 25 after losing at home to Arkansas. LSU, the team Mississippi State beat in Week 1, won at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers are at No. 17 in the AP poll.

The two newcomers to the top 10 in the poll are North Carolina and Oklahoma State. The Tar Heels are at No. 8 after beating Boston College on the road and the Cowboys are at No. 10 after beating Kansas.

Remember, Big Ten and Pac-12 teams are eligible for the AP Top 25 despite their seasons not being underway. The Big Ten starts on Oct. 24 and the Pac-12 begins on Nov. 7.

Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. North Carolina

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU

18. SMU

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan

21. Texas A&M

22. Texas

23. Louisiana

24. Iowa State

25. Minnesota

