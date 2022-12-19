Auburn falls to No. 23 in latest AP Poll
For the second straight week, Auburn fell in the AP Poll. This time the Tigers slipped four spots to No. 23.
The Tigers opened the week with a 72-64 win over Georgia State Wednesday night in Neville Arena but suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, losing 74-71 to the USC Trojans.
Auburn is now a perfect 7-0 on the Plains but just 2-2 on the road, including a 2-1 record at neutral site games and 0-1 in true road games.
They are one of six SEC teams to be ranked, trailing No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Mississippi State, and No. 19 Kentucky.
The Tigers will return to the court Wednesday when they face the Washington Huskies in Seattle. Here is a full look at the AP Poll.
Rank
Team
Change
Points
1
Purdue (11-0)
–
1,502
2
Uconn (12-0)
+1
1,482
3
Houston (11-1)
+2
1,374
4
Kansas (10-1)
+4
1,290
5
Arizona (10-1)
+4
1,269
6
Virginia (8-1)
-4
1,195
7
Texas (9-1)
–
1,064
8
Tennessee (9-2)
-2
1,024
9
Alabama (9-2)
-5
1,021
10
Arkansas (10-1)
–
1,004
11
Gonzaga (9-3)
+4
895
12
Baylor (8-2)
-1
873
13
UCLA (10-2)
+3
871
14
Duke (10-2)
-2
819
15
Mississippi State (11-0)
+2
623
16
Illinois (8-3)
+2
528
17
Wisconsin (9-2)
+5
432
18
Indiana (8-3)
-4
408
19
Kentucky (7-3)
-6
370
20
TCU (9-1)
+1
358
21
Virginia Tech (11-1)
+3
297
22
Miami (11-1)
+3
208
23
Auburn (9-2)
-4
118
24
Marquette (9-3)
–
116
25
Arizona State (11-1)
–
98
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah State 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary’s 1