Auburn falls to No. 23 in latest AP Poll

For the second straight week, Auburn fell in the AP Poll. This time the Tigers slipped four spots to No. 23.

The Tigers opened the week with a 72-64 win over Georgia State Wednesday night in Neville Arena but suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, losing 74-71 to the USC Trojans.

Auburn is now a perfect 7-0 on the Plains but just 2-2 on the road, including a 2-1 record at neutral site games and 0-1 in true road games.

They are one of six SEC teams to be ranked, trailing No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Mississippi State, and No. 19 Kentucky.

The Tigers will return to the court Wednesday when they face the Washington Huskies in Seattle. Here is a full look at the AP Poll.

Rank

Team

Change

Points

1

Purdue (11-0)

1,502

2

Uconn (12-0)

+1

1,482

3

Houston (11-1)

+2

1,374

4

Kansas (10-1)

+4

1,290

5

Arizona (10-1)

+4

1,269

6

Virginia (8-1)

-4

1,195

7

Texas (9-1)

1,064

8

Tennessee (9-2)

-2

1,024

9

Alabama (9-2)

-5

1,021

10

Arkansas (10-1)

1,004

11

Gonzaga (9-3)

+4

895

12

Baylor (8-2)

-1

873

13

UCLA (10-2)

+3

871

14

Duke (10-2)

-2

819

15

Mississippi State (11-0)

+2

623

16

Illinois (8-3)

+2

528

17

Wisconsin (9-2)

+5

432

18

Indiana (8-3)

-4

408

19

Kentucky (7-3)

-6

370

20

TCU (9-1)

+1

358

21

Virginia Tech (11-1)

+3

297

22

Miami (11-1)

+3

208

23

Auburn (9-2)

-4

118

24

Marquette (9-3)

116

25

Arizona State (11-1)

98

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah State 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary’s 1

