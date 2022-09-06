Auburn falls in latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings
One of the few outlets giving Auburn a chance to succeed this season was the ESPN Football Power Index, which is supposed the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. But, after Week 1, Auburn is not receiving as much praise from the formula.
After defeating Mercer 42-16 on Saturday, Auburn has dropped 16 places from No. 11 to No. 27 in the latest ESPN FPI rankings.
In the latest FPI update, Auburn still has a favorable chance to win six games, as they have a 74% forecasted chance to eclipse the .500 mark. The Tigers still hold the nation’s toughest remaining schedule according to FPI.
This week, Auburn hosts San Jose State. The Spartans currently rank No. 113 in FPI, and Auburn has a 96.3% chance of defeating San Jose State on Saturday night.
Where does the rest of the SEC rank in the lates ESPN Football Power Index? Take a look below:
No. 79 Vanderbilt
No. 46 Missouri
No. 45 South Carolina
No. 27 Auburn
No. 26 Arkansas
No. 24 Florida
No. 21 Texas A&M
No. 20 Kentucky
No. 17 Ole Miss
No. 13 Mississippi State
No. 12 LSU
No. 10 Tennessee
No. 2 Georgia
No. 1 Alabama
