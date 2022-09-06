Auburn falls in latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings

One of the few outlets giving Auburn a chance to succeed this season was the ESPN Football Power Index, which is supposed the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. But, after Week 1, Auburn is not receiving as much praise from the formula.

After defeating Mercer 42-16 on Saturday, Auburn has dropped 16 places from No. 11 to No. 27 in the latest ESPN FPI rankings.

In the latest FPI update, Auburn still has a favorable chance to win six games, as they have a 74% forecasted chance to eclipse the .500 mark. The Tigers still hold the nation’s toughest remaining schedule according to FPI.

This week, Auburn hosts San Jose State. The Spartans currently rank No. 113 in FPI, and Auburn has a 96.3% chance of defeating San Jose State on Saturday night.

Where does the rest of the SEC rank in the lates ESPN Football Power Index? Take a look below:

No. 79 Vanderbilt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 46 Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 45 South Carolina

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 27 Auburn

AP Photo/Stew Milne

No. 26 Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

For more on Arkansas check out Razorbacks Wire

No. 24 Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Florida check out Gators Wire

No. 21 Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Texas A&M check out Aggies Wire

No. 20 Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Ole Miss

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

No. 13 Mississippi State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

For more on the Tigers check out LSU Wire

No. 10 Tennessee

The Knoxville News Sentinel

For more on Tennessee check out Vols Wire

No. 2 Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For more on the Dawgs check out UGA Wire

No. 1 Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Alabama check out Roll Tide Wire

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire