Auburn falls in ESPN’s Football Power Index ranking

The Auburn Tigers fell three spots in this week’s ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following a sluggish 14-10 win over Pac-12 opponent Cal last week.

While the Tigers’ defense played well enough to crack the top six in the country, the sub-par showing from the offense ultimately led to Auburn falling from 22 overall to 25.

The FPI ranks each college football team by a variety of factors; Strength of record, strength of schedule, offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, and overall efficiency.

Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in several major categories in the ESPN FPI after a 2-0 start to the Hugh Freeze era.

Overall Ranking: No. 25

Auburn was ranked 22 overall after the dismantling of the UMass Minutemen in week one.

Despite winning again and improving to 2-0 on the young season, the offense showed enough signs of struggle that Auburn actually fell three spots this week, to 25 overall.

The Cincinnati Bearcats, Miami Hurricanes, and the Gus Malzahn led UCF Knights leapfrogged the Tigers this week.

Strength of Record: No. 3

PAC-12 teams are 21-4 on the young season, as the only teams to lose games have been Stanford (USC), Arizona State (Oklahoma St), Arizona (MISS St), and Auburn’s last opponent, Cal.

The conference currently holds three of the top six spots in the FPI as Utah, Oregon, and Colorado rank four, five, and six respectively.

The PAC-12 early season prowess catapulted the Tigers all the way up from 54 to the 3 spot in strength of record after defeating Cal on the road.

This ranking is sure to fall after this week, as Auburn has a 98.7% chance to win their homecoming game over Samford.

Strength of Remaining Schedule: No. 3

Last week Auburn had the second toughest remaining strength of schedule according to ESPN’s FPI and I assumed the Tigers take over the #1 spot from conference rival Ole Miss after they played Tulane in week two.

Turns out it is true what they say about people who assume, as the Tigers have fallen down a spot instead, being replaced by another SEC rival, Arkansas, at number two.

The fall in ranking may actually be a good sign for Auburn, as the FPI may view their games against the aforementioned Ole Miss and Arkansas as tougher on the schedule.

Overall Efficiency: No. 11

Auburn has jumped up two spots in overall efficiency this week, moving from 13 to 11 in the category.

While the offense was anything but efficient until their final drive of the game, the Auburn’s defense was phenomenal.

Led by SEC co-defensive player of the week Eugene Asante’s 12 tackle performance, the Tiger’s held Cal to 273 yards of total offense after the Golden Bears exploded for 669 total yards in week one.

The 273 yards from Cal only outpaced the Auburn offense by 43 yards despite the Golden Bears running 78 total plays compared to Auburn’s 55.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 66

Auburn’s offense was “awful” on Saturday night according to head coach Hugh Freeze.

Starting quarterback Payton Thorne was sloppy, throwing for only 94 yards in the win. He did throw for 2 touchdowns, but also threw an interception and fumbled.

Backup Robby Ashford didn’t do much of anything to build off of his three touchdown week one performance, completing 1/3 passes for 0 yards and rushing 4 times for 8 yards.

The running game was okay, as Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and Jeremiah Cobb picked up 124 yards on the ground, but fumbled twice.

All in all, it was a sloppy, inefficient, and at times sad performance from an Auburn offense that looked so good in week one.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 6

For every bit of awful Auburn’s offense was in Berkeley in week two, the defense was every bit as incredible.

The Tiger’s run defense was horrendous in week one and showed up to play in week two, holding Cal running back Jaydn Ott to 78 yards on 20 carries after he exploded for 188 yards on the same amount of carries the week before.

Auburn’s defense also held Cal to 4/18 on third down, a 22% conversion rate.

ESPN FPI now ranks the Tigers as the sixth best defense in the country, and the best in the SEC.

