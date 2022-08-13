Auburn extends offer to top ranked JUCO offensive tackle

Auburn signed an elite junior college class last season. The Tigers landed the No. 1 overall player (Jeffrey M’ba), the No. 1 cornerback (Keionte Scott), and the No. 1 safety (Marquise Gilbert).

The Tigers are once again going after the best talent in the junior college ranks, on Friday they extended an offer to four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta.

The San Diego, California native is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in junior college in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 overall player.

While the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jatta is committed to SEC rival South Carolina, he is a former teammate of Scott’s, both attended Snow College last season.

Bryan Harsin has acknowledged that the coaching staff is not afraid to keep recruiting players who are committed elsewhere. They already successfully flipped four-star edge ashley williams from Nebraska, and doing so with Jetta would be massive for the class.

Another thing the Tigers may have going for them is that Jatta could come in and immediately compete for a starting spot. Four of the Tiger’s offensive tackles are seniors and could potentially move on after the 2022 season.

Auburn is looking to sign multiple offensive tackles in the 2023 signing class and is expected to pursue high school recruits, JUCO players, and transfers. The Tigers currently have a commitment from four-star interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner but are still looking for their first tackle.

Blessed to say that I have received an offer from The University of Auburn!! pic.twitter.com/hjZy6jHGzE — Isaiah Jatta (@nolovejatta) August 12, 2022

List

2022 Auburn football preview: Offensive Line

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire