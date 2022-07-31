Auburn extends offer to OT Jatavius Shivers at Big Cat

Jatavius Shivers came to Big Cat without an offer but the big offensive tackle is leaving the Plains with one.

Shivers, who was at one time committed to Vanderbilt, is a three-star offensive tackle from Villa Rica, Georgia, and is an intriguing prospect. He has the ideal size for a tackle in the SEC, measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds.

Shivers backed off of his commitment to Vanderbilt in early July and the Tigers wasted no time getting involved. Getting him to visit for Big Cat and extending him at offer at the end of the day.

He is ranked as the No. 920 overall player and No. 80 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 91 player from Georgia.

Auburn needs to land several offensive linemen in this recruiting class and while they have a commitment from four-star Bradyn Joiner, he projects as either a center or a guard. Shivers would be a good start to addressing that need as he has experience playing both left and right tackle.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire